Valentine’s Day 2017: Here are 15 pick up lines you should never use, EVER!

Yes, it is the day that you will see your friends in relationships getting a sugar rush, after celebrating Valentine’s Day. Being single, as much as you dread it, you might also want to try your luck with the girl or guy you have been crushing on for quite some time. Just as much you should go on an ‘all-girls-night’ or an ‘all-boys-night’ on Valentine’s, you should probably think twice before drunk-dialling your crush. Just in case you do, then here are 15 pick up lines that you should basically stay away from. They might sound cool in the moment, but might become reasons for extreme regret later.

So, here you go, these should be on the top of your ‘Do Not Do’ List on Valentine’s Day.

* Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!

* Are you religious? Because you’re the answer to all my prayers.

* Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

* Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you.

* I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

* I bet you play soccer, because you’re a keeper.

* If I were a stop light, I’d turn red everytime you passed by, just so I could stare at you a bit longer.

* My buddies bet me that I wouldn’t be able to start a conversation with the most beautiful girl in the bar. Wanna buy some drinks with their money?

* I will stop loving you when an apple grows from a mango tree on the 30th of February.

* Do you have a name or can I just call you mine?

* Have you been to the doctor lately? Cause I think you’re lacking some Vitamin Me.

* You look so familiar… didn’t we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

* You’re so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line.

* You shouldn’t wear makeup. It’s messing with perfection!

* I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?

