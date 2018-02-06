Happy Rose Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Photos, Shayris, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Rose Day! Here are some lovely messages and cards to send to that special someone. Happy Rose Day! Here are some lovely messages and cards to send to that special someone.

Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, which kick-starts the seven-day celebration of love. Next to follow are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day — which means, if there is that one week around the world that’s the official time to spread the love, then this is it. People around the world secretly plan out different ways to make their day special so that they can cherish it forever.

Rose Day is the day when lovers and friends gift roses to each other as a symbol of how they feel, and how much the other person is cherished. In fact, according to popular symbolism, the colour of the rose represents the feeling that’s being conveyed as well. But along with the rose, there are always messages and cards that you may want to send across.

So, on Rose Day, if you want to send your love (any kind, we’re not judging) to that someone special, and can’t do it with actual flowers or you’re falling short of the right words, then let us help you out. Here are some lovely Rose Day messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share.

* There is no feeling more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love.

Happy Rose Day Dear!

Happy Rose Day! Have you wished that special someone yet? Happy Rose Day! Have you wished that special someone yet?

*Love can be expressed in many ways.

One way I know is to send it across the distance

to the person who is reading this.

Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day! Let the flowers do the talking for you. Happy Rose Day! Let the flowers do the talking for you.

*The one who is very precious to me……

I wish her very very very special rose day…….

Happy Rose Day! Because when you’re short of words, flowers can always help. Happy Rose Day! Because when you’re short of words, flowers can always help.

*If I have a bunch of roses

I will insert a plastic rose in it

And give it to you & say

“Our Friendship continues til d last rose dried”.

Happy Rose Day! Send your love through the petals of a rose. Happy Rose Day! Send your love through the petals of a rose.

* Love can be expressed in many ways.

One way I know is to send it across the distance

to the person who is reading this.

Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day! Have you wished that special someone yet? Happy Rose Day! Have you wished that special someone yet?

*Every bird cannot dance

But peacock do it

Every friend cannot reach my heart

but u did it.

Every Flower cannot express love

But rose does it.

Happy Rose Day! There’s a reason why flowers are a favourite when it comes to gifts of love. Happy Rose Day! There’s a reason why flowers are a favourite when it comes to gifts of love.

* Be regular as clock

Be soft as flower

Be strong as rock

Be nice as me

I know its difficult

But just keep trying

Be fresh as Rose.

Happy Rose Day

Happy Rose Day! Did you know different coloured roses have different symbolisms. Happy Rose Day! Did you know different coloured roses have different symbolisms.

*The rose and the thorn, and sorrow and gladness are linked together.

Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day! Have you found your ‘idiot’ yet? Happy Rose Day! Have you found your ‘idiot’ yet?

* A rose doesn’t mean just proposing love. It also means

R- Rare

O- Ones

S- Supporting

E- Entire life

Happy Rose Day! Send your love through the petals of a rose. Happy Rose Day! Send your love through the petals of a rose.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd