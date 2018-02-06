Happy Rose Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Photos, Shayris, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, which kick-starts the seven-day celebration of love. Next to follow are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day — which means, if there is that one week around the world that’s the official time to spread the love, then this is it. People around the world secretly plan out different ways to make their day special so that they can cherish it forever.
Rose Day is the day when lovers and friends gift roses to each other as a symbol of how they feel, and how much the other person is cherished. In fact, according to popular symbolism, the colour of the rose represents the feeling that’s being conveyed as well. But along with the rose, there are always messages and cards that you may want to send across.
So, on Rose Day, if you want to send your love (any kind, we’re not judging) to that someone special, and can’t do it with actual flowers or you’re falling short of the right words, then let us help you out. Here are some lovely Rose Day messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share.
* There is no feeling more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love.
Happy Rose Day Dear!
*Love can be expressed in many ways.
One way I know is to send it across the distance
to the person who is reading this.
Happy Rose Day!
*The one who is very precious to me……
I wish her very very very special rose day…….
*If I have a bunch of roses
I will insert a plastic rose in it
And give it to you & say
“Our Friendship continues til d last rose dried”.
*Every bird cannot dance
But peacock do it
Every friend cannot reach my heart
but u did it.
Every Flower cannot express love
But rose does it.
* Be regular as clock
Be soft as flower
Be strong as rock
Be nice as me
I know its difficult
But just keep trying
Be fresh as Rose.
Happy Rose Day
*The rose and the thorn, and sorrow and gladness are linked together.
Happy Rose Day!
* A rose doesn’t mean just proposing love. It also means
R- Rare
O- Ones
S- Supporting
E- Entire life
