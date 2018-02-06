  • Associate Sponsor
Happy Rose Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Photos, Shayris, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Rose Day: Rose Day marks the beginning of the seven-day world-wide celebration of love, more popularly known as Valentine's Week. If you're falling short of the right words for the occasion or can't send actual roses, then let's help you out with these lovely messages, quotes and photo cards you can send to your loved ones and brighten up their day.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 8:38 pm
happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Here are some lovely messages and cards to send to that special someone.
Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day on February 7, which kick-starts the seven-day celebration of love. Next to follow are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day — which means, if there is that one week around the world that’s the official time to spread the love, then this is it. People around the world secretly plan out different ways to make their day special so that they can cherish it forever.

Rose Day is the day when lovers and friends gift roses to each other as a symbol of how they feel, and how much the other person is cherished. In fact, according to popular symbolism, the colour of the rose represents the feeling that’s being conveyed as well. But along with the rose, there are always messages and cards that you may want to send across.

So, on Rose Day, if you want to send your love (any kind, we’re not judging) to that someone special, and can’t do it with actual flowers or you’re falling short of the right words, then let us help you out. Here are some lovely Rose Day messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share.

* There is no feeling more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love.
Happy Rose Day Dear!

*Love can be expressed in many ways.
One way I know is to send it across the distance
to the person who is reading this.
Happy Rose Day!

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Let the flowers do the talking for you.

*The one who is very precious to me……
I wish her very very very special rose day…….

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Because when you’re short of words, flowers can always help.

*If I have a bunch of roses
I will insert a plastic rose in it
And give it to you & say
“Our Friendship continues til d last rose dried”.

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Send your love through the petals of a rose.

*  Love can be expressed in many ways.
One way I know is to send it across the distance
to the person who is reading this.
Happy Rose Day!

*Every bird cannot dance
But peacock do it
Every friend cannot reach my heart
but u did it.
Every Flower cannot express love
But rose does it.

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! There’s a reason why flowers are a favourite when it comes to gifts of love.

* Be regular as clock
Be soft as flower
Be strong as rock
Be nice as me
I know its difficult
But just keep trying
Be fresh as Rose.
Happy Rose Day

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Did you know different coloured roses have different symbolisms.

*The rose and the thorn, and sorrow and gladness are linked together.

Happy Rose Day!

happy rose day, happy rose day wishes, happy rose day greetings, rose day photos, rose day images, rose day, rose day wishes, rose day WhatsApp messages, rose day facebook messages, Valentine week, Valentine day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day, indian express, indian express news Happy Rose Day! Have you found your ‘idiot’ yet?

* A rose doesn’t mean just proposing love. It also means
R- Rare
O- Ones
S- Supporting
E- Entire life

