Happy Propose Day 2017: Unique ways to pop the question to your loved one

Happily-in-love couples would agree that they do not really need one day to celebrate the love and commitment they harbour for each other. Yet, Propose Day, the second day in Valentine’s Week gives people in love an opportunity to make their special ones feel loved and cared. Are you among those who have been contemplating popping the question to your boyfriend or girlfriend for a while? Are you ready but confused how to ask the question? Well, fret not, because here are five epic videos of quirky and adorable proposals that will cast all your doubts away.

The one with the 365-Day proposal

What could be called some serious perseverance, Dean proposed to his girlfriend Jennifer every day for a whole year, without her knowing that’s 365 times. That is up until she finally does, and her reaction is priceless. Watch the proposal here.

The one in which the guy falls off the building

Although this proposal could have gone horribly wrong, it really didn’t and resulted in something rather wonderful. Thanks to the careful planning by John and his friends, Brooke, John’s girlfriend did not have the slightest idea as to what the biggest fright of her life would lead to. When John lost his balance while trying to catch the proposal ring his friend tossed in his direction, Brooke rushes to the edge of the terrace. There she finds him, bouncing on a trampoline, very much alive, and popping the question. Watch the crazy proposal here.

The one with the White House proposal

US Marine Corps captain Matthew Phelps proposed marriage to his boyfriend at the White House and became the first gay man to do so. And if you are wondering why the White House, then that’s where Phelps met Ben Schock for the first time — at the LGBT Pride Month Reception. According to the Huffington Post, “When we received an invitation from the Military Partners and Families Coalition to attend the White House holiday tour, the coincidence that it would be the six-month anniversary of our first date — and also to the White House — was too big not to capitalise on.”

The one with the live lip-dub proposal

Isaac Lamb proposed to Amy Frankel in the most theatrical way possible. He enlisted the help of over 60 family members and friends who appeared in his lip-dub proposal choreographed to the tune of ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars. Watch the video here.

The one with the meme proposal

Timothy Tiah knew that Audrey loved ‘9Gag/Reddit kind of stuff’. An idea crossed his mind in which he visualised a meme that said ‘Shorty (Audrey) Y U No Marry Me?’. He decided to share their story in the format of viral Internet memes. Watch the video here.

