Happy Mother’s Day 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Mother’s Day Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages

Mothers are precious: Sridevi with daughter Jhanvi Kapoor (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan (C) and Karisma Kapoor with daughter Sameira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. (Source: File photo) Mothers are precious: Sridevi with daughter Jhanvi Kapoor (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan (C) and Karisma Kapoor with daughter Sameira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. (Source: File photo)

The significance and contribution of a mother in our lives cannot be fathomed. Not only do they bring us into this world but most of the time, also face extreme hardships to raise us the way they do. Every year the second Sunday of May is dedicated to these selfless souls.

Mother’s Day intends to celebrate their contribution and countless sacrifices. It’s that day of the year when moms are supposed to be pampered, and acknowledged for their presence in our lives.

Here are some messages and greetings you can use to wish your mother.

(Source: Mothersday.net) (Source: Mothersday.net)

*You are the greatest gift from the heavens mother, filled with love and care for all your children and the entire family.

Motherhood is the toughest job in the world. Her job has no holidays or day offs yet she doesn’t grumble a thing about it. Her profession portrays unconditional love, selflessness and sacrifice. Therefore, I want you to relax and enjoy this day Even though a single day is not enough to honor you as our mom. Happy mothers’ day!

ALSO READ | Mother’s Day: Kolkata’s Indian Museum to have nursing room for moms

*Your smile brightens each day just as the morning rays shines on the hills and it’s with doubt that this gives us the courage to face the new day with joy.

A mom like you I could never replace.

Your actions and words are full of such grace.

You’re truly a treasure, so I’m writing to say

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day!

I love you, Mom!

(Source: labourdayusa.com) (Source: labourdayusa.com)

*I believe in love at first sight for you are the first person I saw when I opened my eyes and have loved you since that day dear mum.

*It’s my time to tell you that how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day Mom.

In my whole life I haven’t met a lady as elegant, beautiful and lovely as you. I love lots mommy. Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day.

Your love is inexhaustible mother, nobody can give their hearts like you have. Every second that my heart beats, it reminds me that you gave me life and I should cherish you.

The warmth of your embrace The picture of your smile The tenderness of your love I always feel safe and sound Every time you are around You’re the best Mom! Happy Mother’s Day

(Source: Mothersday.net) (Source: Mothersday.net)

*With zeal and courage you have brought and fought for us that we can share in love bound with togetherness. You are so special to us mother.

*I just want you to know how special and fortunate I find myself to be blessed with a mother as loving, caring and wonderful as you.

Life has never been perfect. It probably never will. But I will never ever lose hope, because I know I always have you to stand by me even if the whole world falls apart. I love you mother, so much more than you even know. Happy Mother’s day to you.

My best friend My protector My number one fan You’re all these, rolled up into one. I’m so thankful you are my mom Happy Mother’s Day.

(Source: mothersday.net) (Source: mothersday.net)

As many as the stars on the sky, so do I have as much regards to the woman who brought me to this world, happy mother’s day!

Mom, you’ve always been there for me. There’s no way I could ever fully express my gratitude for all you’ve done for me. I love you! Happy Mother’s Day.

Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me Mommy. I love you. Happy Mother’s day.

You always put others before yourself. I am so grateful to have grown up with your example of unselfish love and care! Happy Mother’s Day! You’re the best!

Mom, we may sometimes argue We may have some quarrels But I want you to know that those won’t change my love for you You will always be the best mom for me Happy Mother’s Day!

(Source: Mothersday.net) (Source: Mothersday.net)

*I see now it was love, Mom

That made you come whenever I’d call,

Your inexhaustible love, Mom

And I thank you for it all.

Your pretty smile, your kind eyes, your heart of gold and your healing touch; You’re more beautiful than ever to me. I love you. Happy Mother’s day.

There is no one like a mother and, no mother quite like you. You are so very thoughtful and caring, and I just wanted to thank you, for making my life brighter. Happy Mother’s Day.

You are the most precious blessing God has given me I will always be thankful for He gave me the best Mom in the world Happy Mother’s Day!

(Source: techicy.com) (Source: techicy.com)

A mom like you is the sweetest gift that God has ever given me. I thank Him for sending an angel who is always beside me. You are the best among the rest. I love you mom.

You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success. There is no replacement of you. You are the best and will be best forever. Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day.

M is for Marvelous

O is for Open

T is for Trustworthy

H is for Honest

E is for Elegant

R is for Reliable

Happy Mother’s Day! I love you!

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and wish her!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd