Woman goes to wedding alone after fiancé ditches her; the reason will make you cry

Carly Aker’s boyfriend called off the wedding saying that she had cheated on him. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Carly Aker’s boyfriend called off the wedding saying that she had cheated on him. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Life seldom follows the plan we have for ourselves, whether you like it or not. Something similar happened with Carly Akers, from Kent, UK, who had to walk down the aisle alone on her wedding day. According to a report in The Independent, Akers was deserted by her boyfriend three days before their wedding. They were together for nine years and even have two children together. Akers had promised her daughters that they would be bridesmaids, and she stuck to her word as she walked down the aisle holding a bouquet of flowers in a room full of friends and family.

The reason for calling off the wedding is still unclear. While her boyfriend maintained that Carly had been unfaithful years ago, she is certain that he was the one who had strayed. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get over being jilted at the altar,” the 30-year-old bride said. “A wedding is supposed to be the best day of a woman’s life. But it was the worst day of mine.”

After her boyfriend popped the question, Akers decided to have a double wedding along with her brother and his fiancée. The wedding was supposed to take place on April 29. “I launched into full wedding planning mode. We chose a hotel, separate wedding cakes and even booked to go on honeymoon together in Tenerife. I bought my dress and my daughter chose dresses for her and her sister. I also had two friends as bridesmaids who both bought aqua green dresses to wear,” she said.

“We sent 100 invites out to guests for the ceremony and a further 100 for the evening do,” she added.

A week before the wedding both Akers and her boyfriend went on individual trips with their friends. While she went to Mallorca, he went to Bournemouth. It was after they came back that rumours of her boyfriend cheating on her started floating.

On confronting him on April 26, she was told that he had decided to called off the wedding. Two days before the wedding he had severed all ties with her.

“On Friday morning, the day of our wedding, I got the keys to the bridal suite and laid my white dress out on the bed,” she said and added that she hoped that probably he would eventually turn up, and called him. “But his voice was cold as he said he’d told me the wedding was off and he hung up. I broke down in tears as I looked out of the window. Friends and family were arriving all dressed up ready for the double wedding,” she said.

When she broke the news to her family and friends, they could not believe it. “I told them Mummy and Daddy weren’t getting married anymore – but that didn’t mean we couldn’t go to the wedding. It was my my brother’s big day too,” she said. But Akers could not bring herself to wear the wedding dress, instead she borrowed one of her bridesmaid’s dress.

“As the wedding march began I walked down the aisle holding my bouquet with the girls at my side. Only as the bride said ‘I do’, my eldest daughter burst into tears and shouted, ‘That should be my mummy and daddy!’” she recounted. Understandably Akers did not pose for wedding photographs but sat through the entire wedding. “We’d paid for this, the girls were looking forward to it – I wasn’t going to let good food go to waste,” she said.

“That night I slept in the bridal suite with a girlfriend, and a few days later we flew out on the honeymoon. As she said, I thought I might as well enjoy the holiday,” she added.

Having gone through this, she wants to remain strong. “Now I’m determined to keep strong. My wedding dreams may have been ruined but I won’t let what happened ruin my life.”

