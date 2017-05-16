Can’t find the love of your life? Marry yourself! Yes, beyond monogamy, there’s sologamy

If you are wondering if this ultimate declaration of self-love which borders on narcissim is legally binding, let’s tell you that it’s not. (Source: Thinkstock Images) If you are wondering if this ultimate declaration of self-love which borders on narcissim is legally binding, let’s tell you that it’s not. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

There are a billion people out there who would agree that they don’t need a partner for whatever reason you could think of, but would you go as far as marrying yourself to prove your point? There’s a new relationship trend called sologamy on the rise and as incredulous as it all sounds, we would simply call this a fad followed by feminists who are tired of people asking them to find someone and/or get married. Because in sologamy, women hold proper wedding ceremonies – with attendance of family and close friends – to marry none other than themselves.

Rememeber Kareena Kapoor Khan’s line from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham – ‘Main apni favourite hoon (I’m my favourite)’? Well, it takes on a whole new meaning now, doesn’t it?

Erika Anderson, a 37-year-old from New York is a proud sologamist. According to a report in WUSA, Anderson said, “I would describe it as women saying yes to themselves. It means that we are enough, even if we are not partnered with someone else.”

Anderson, who got married in Brooklyn, looked like any other bride on her wedding day, dressed in white with a bouquet in her hand, except when she walked down the aisle, there was no one waiting on the other side. The decision came after she grew tired of people asking her why she was single. She just celebrated her one-year anniversary with a solo trip to Mexico.

If you are wondering if this ultimate declaration of self-love which borders on narcissim is legally binding, let’s tell you that it’s not. Anderson is aware of it and even though she’s married to herself, she’s open to marrying another person! Currently, she is dating someone.

As bizarre as the trend sounds – and maybe a bit sad, if one thinks about it – but that hasn’t stopped the wheels of commercial success stop people and companies from capitalising it. “Marry Yourself” in Canada offers consulting and wedding photography while IMarriedMe.com in San Francisco offers sologamy ceremony kits, including wedding band and vows.

What do you think of this trend? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd