Bursting the Valentine’s Day bubble: Days that follow the V-Day dishing out doses of reality

While the Valentine's week is responsible for the boom in the mush-manufacturing industry, the days after the big V-day hit home with the generous dose of reality they serve.

There’s a scene in almost all war movies wherein the hero — slightly bruised and with the powdered black ash of explosives smeared on his face — opens his eyes to see the aftermath of the destruction. A black smoke envelops the region, there is fire burning at places and there are embers where the fire has burnt out and a general mood of doom lurk over. This is pretty much an apt summary of people’s feelings who have survived the Valentine’s Day with a bad ending. While the days leading up to the big V-day comprises exchanging sweet nothings, stealing kisses, holding hands and lingering hugs, the days after February 14 are equally exciting, but with terrifying prospects, especially if you are one of the heroes above mentioned, waking up to the aftermath of war (read Valentine’s Day).

While some hearts got broken, crushes turned down proposals and sky-soaring expectations crashed as crystal balls dropped on bloodied floors, it’s the days after Valentine’s Day that you need to be actually on the look out for (from a safe distance though). Because, while the Valentine’s week is responsible for the boom in the mush-manufacturing industry, the days after hit home with the generous dose of reality they serve.

Here is the list of days that make for the itinerary after February 14:

February 15, 2018 – Slap Day

February 16, 2018 – Kick Day

February 17, 2018 – Perfume Day

February 18, 2018 – Flirting Day

February 19, 2018 – Confession Day

February 20, 2018 – Missing Day

February 21, 2018 – Break-up Day

And in case you haven’t figured out the significance of the days yet, here you go.

Slap Day

In case that was not self-explanatory, then this is the day the ones who failed to impress on Valentine’s Day need to watch out for.

Kick Day

Okay, if you happened to break your previous records and your date night on Valentine’s turned out to be a really bad one, then look out on February 16 because more might be in store for you than just a vanilla slap or two.

Perfume Day

If you survived the first two days without much collateral harm, then congratulations for making it though. This is the day when most of you are probably going to step out to check waters, put on your favourite perfume or go on an overdrive spraying deodorant all over like the guys in the deodorant advertisements do just before women begin throwing themselves on them. Women can twirl around as your perfume’s choice of flowers scatter around. In case, this does not happen, you can always remain hopeful.

Flirting Day

So, because you are hopeful and choose to be blissfully oblivious, you put your ‘lookout’ cap on and begin flirting, hoping to get back into the game again. After all, nursing a V-Day heartbreak for four days is enough crying over someone unmentionable.

Confession Day

You confess you like her/him. (Duh!) Better… Stare at yourself in the mirror, and tell that person you love them.

Missing Day

They goes MIA because they are creeped out. Meanwhile, you keep wondering why have they not got back to you yet and you end up missing them.

Breakup Day

You refuse to accept that they were never into you and instead, you decide you have had enough of the toxicity and decide to “break up”.

REPEAT CYCLE.

