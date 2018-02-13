From shouting ‘Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai’ to throwing darts at cupid, here’s how singles can celebrate Valentine’s Day

How are you going to observe Valentine’s Day this year? (Source: File photo) How are you going to observe Valentine’s Day this year? (Source: File photo)

For some, Valentine’s Week is the season of love, stuffed hearts and nervously stammering feelings to crushes and loved ones, but for another part of the population, this is the time of the year when many wish that the earth opens up and swallows them whole for a day or two.

Just like there are people who cannot wait to celebrate the day of love, many slouch under the building weight of their lonely existence as singles. But guess what? This Valentine’s Day, the line-up of special offers and events around you are just as exciting for single men and women. Instead of going MIA, you could head to one of these places and be a part of the most happening Valentine’s Day celebrations. From All India Bakchod’s shouting out ‘Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai’ event to aiming darts at Cupid — here is where the real party is, this February 14. Oh, also, there is a man who is offering ‘Boyfriend rental service’ in NCR. You heard us!

Get your girlfriends to dress up with you and head to Karma Kismet to avail a cool 33 per cent discount on à la carte menu comprising of mouth-watering delicacies from Awadh and the North-West Frontier Province. In addition, you can also dig into a seven-course tasting menu paired with sangria and cocktails in the evening on February 14.

Where: Karma Kismet, Greater Kailash 2, M Block Market, New Delhi

When: February 14

Phone: 9810770807

Are you mending a broken heart, this Valentine’s? Head to The Stables where “What once stood for love, shall stand for charity”. This year, call truce and move on from your ex by dumping his/her belongings inside a ‘Break-Up Box’. Not just that, you could also take part in the Break-Up Box challenge by donating an item belonging to your ex and challenging three friends to do the same. The items donated shall be then delivered to kids at ‘Angel Foundation’. The offer is on from February 10 till February 28. And guess what? For each item dumped, you get a free shot!

Where: The Stables, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Andheri – Kurla Road, Airport Road, Nearby Metro Station, Ghatkopar, Andheri East, Marol, Mumbai

When: February 10 to February 28

Phone: 022-30151747

Head to Open House Cafe in Connaught Place in Delhi for the “All Singles Getaway Version 2.0” party with exciting activities happening all-night long. From hitting the heart-shaped pinata, clicking pictures in photo-booths, popping hearts and gorging on anti-love themed delectables and drinks, this Valentines Day, don’t miss out on any fun if you are single and still ruling the roost!

Where: Open House Cafe, 37, Connaught Circus, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi,

When: February 17, 7 pm onwards

Phone: 9999003281

If you just cannot bring yourself to care enough about Valentine’s Day hullabaloo, then head to The Beer Café for an exciting game called ‘It’s all Cupid’s fault’. All you have to do is throw some darts at the giant Cupid cut-out and grab some exciting offers by hitting the target.

Where: All outlets

When: February 14

Head to Gastronomica Kitchen and Bar with a picture of your ex, burn it away to avail a free pizza and a drink.

Where: M-55, Second Floor, Above Citibank ATM, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

When: February 14

Phone: 9971172933

The Irish House is celebrating #Singlesweek and all one needs to do is write their true feelings about being single and stick it on the Freedom Wall. The best one gets a chance to win free beers.

Where: The Irish House, Epicuria, Nehru Place

When: February 7 to February 14

Phone: 011-26216350

No, believe us when we say we are not implying that you are one of those who’d call the grapes sour because you couldn’t have them, but you really can go and scream ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ (You will not be able to do it) at “happy couples” spending time with each other at CP in New Delhi. In Mumbai, the comedy collective AIB has organised a mass get-together where people can come (in public transport) and along with renowned comedians like Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, shout ‘Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai!’. Here are other similar fun events that you could head to on Valentine’s Day.

* “I love my car more than my girlfriend” hosted by Smaaash Sky Karting, Gurgaon and What’s Up, New Delhi

* Shouting “Ishq Ajooba Hai Na Jane Kitno Ko Le Ke Dooba Hai” at Connaught Place

* Shouting “Pyar Mohabbat Dhoka Hai, Padhlo Beta Mauka Hai” at Connaught Place

* Saying “Tumse Na Ho Paayega” to couples on Valentines Day at Connanught Place

* Shouting “Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai“ On Valentine’s Day at Kamgar Krida Bhavan, Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai

However, the icing on the cake is a Gurgaon-based man – who seems to be the Good Samaritan – offering ‘Boyfriend Rental Service’, this Valentine’s Day. So, just in case you cannot tolerate stepping out as a single, Shakul has special services starting from February 13 midnight to February 14 midnight. He has four packages for anyone interested in availing the offer on his Facebook page: “Package 1 — Holding hands & putting arm around the shoulders; Package 2 — Holding hands, putting arm around the shoulders, hug, kiss on cheeks & forehead; Package 3 — Holding hands, putting arm around the shoulders, hug, kiss on cheeks, forehead, and lips; Package 4 — ANYTHING YOU WANT.”

