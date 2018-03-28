Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Here’s sister Isha Ambani’s loving speech

Shloka Mehta (second from left), who is engaged to Akash Ambani, eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has known the family since childhood. Shloka Mehta (second from left), who is engaged to Akash Ambani, eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has known the family since childhood.

When the son of India’s richest man gets engaged, it is bound to make headlines. Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, exchanged rings with his ladylove Shloka Mehta in a luxury resort in Goa on March 24, sending the media and public into a tizzy. The Ambanis who have known the Mehtas for a long time, threw a star-studded bash at Antilla to welcome the newest member of the family once they were back in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, the twin sister of Akash had a few words to share with her family and guest on the special occasion, “Today is all about ‘hearts’. The theme is ‘hearts’, Shloka is a ‘heart’, Akash is a ‘heart’; it’s about the greeting of hearts, the meeting of hearts, and the celebration of hearts. And Anant and I are all hearts for Shloka and Akash. I don’t think our hearts could burst any more with love and affection than it is today. And, we are just so happy to call Akash our bhai and Shloka our bhabhi.”

Shloka, who is the daughter of Russell Mehta, the head of Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies, has known the family since childhood. In fact, the Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well.

Confirming this, the loving sister said, “Welcome to the family. But the truth is that Shloka has been a part of our family since as far as I can remember. Diya and I were in school together, and Diya is the first best friend I ever had. And, by relation, Shloka has also been my best friend since…I don’t know, I can’t even remember a time in my life when I didn’t know Shloka. So in many ways, this is the officialising the fact that we were sisters; born to different mothers. And I am just so happy that I finally get to call her my real sister. And, our family feels complete in a way that it never did before. So, welcome to the family.”

The couple is expected to tie the knot in December this year.

While Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, Shloka is a Director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.

