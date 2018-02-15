10 untranslatable words that will describe your lovey-dovey feelings just right

If you’ve ever felt that your words fall short of your feelings and language cannot convey the profuseness of your emotions, then you can safely assume you’re head over heels in love. While the euphoria might be indescribable in your native tongue, there are some languages in the world that can explain it just right. So why not be eloquent when expressing yourself to your loved one?
To help you transcend the barrier of language, we bring you 10 untranslatable words from tongues across the world that will help you say it ‘exactly as it is’. Scroll through these love words and let us know which one expresses you best.
CWTCH
It is taken from the Welsh language and gives depth to the word ‘Hug’.
YA’ABURNEE
An Arabic word, it is for the ones who have been married for quite sometime now.
FORELSKET
It’s derived from the Norwegian tongue. Now we get what you’re feeling!
FLECHAZO
This Spanish word echoes what we commonly call soulmates.
OODAL
A Tamil word, it is a loving intonation of all the non-serious fights.
VIRAAG
This Hindi word echoes a feeling of deep despair.
IKTSUARPOK
A word from the Inuit tongue of Greenland, it describes the butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling.
CAFUNE`
It is taken from the Portuguese language.
MAMIHLAPINATAPEI
This tongue-twister is from the Yagan tongue of Chile.
GILGIL
This funny sounding word is taken from Taglog of the Philippines.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App