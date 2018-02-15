10 untranslatable words that will describe your lovey-dovey feelings just right

Don’t know how to say it right? How about saying it with these 10 lovely words. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra) Don’t know how to say it right? How about saying it with these 10 lovely words. (Designed by: Nidhi Mishra)

If you’ve ever felt that your words fall short of your feelings and language cannot convey the profuseness of your emotions, then you can safely assume you’re head over heels in love. While the euphoria might be indescribable in your native tongue, there are some languages in the world that can explain it just right. So why not be eloquent when expressing yourself to your loved one?

To help you transcend the barrier of language, we bring you 10 untranslatable words from tongues across the world that will help you say it ‘exactly as it is’. Scroll through these love words and let us know which one expresses you best.

CWTCH

It is taken from the Welsh language and gives depth to the word ‘Hug’.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

YA’ABURNEE

An Arabic word, it is for the ones who have been married for quite sometime now.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

FORELSKET

It’s derived from the Norwegian tongue. Now we get what you’re feeling!

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

FLECHAZO

This Spanish word echoes what we commonly call soulmates.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

OODAL

A Tamil word, it is a loving intonation of all the non-serious fights.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

VIRAAG

This Hindi word echoes a feeling of deep despair.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

IKTSUARPOK

A word from the Inuit tongue of Greenland, it describes the butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

CAFUNE`

It is taken from the Portuguese language.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

MAMIHLAPINATAPEI

This tongue-twister is from the Yagan tongue of Chile.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

GILGIL

This funny sounding word is taken from Taglog of the Philippines.

Designed By: Nidhi Mishra

