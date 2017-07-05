Zee Gold Awards 2017: Mouni Roy smoulders in shades of grey; Divyanka Tripathi turns into a green goddess

Divyanka Tripathi (L) and Mouni Roy look stunning at Zee Gold Awards 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divyanka Tripathi (L) and Mouni Roy look stunning at Zee Gold Awards 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The 10th edition of the Zee Gold Awards saw big names of the television industry walk the red carpet. The platform that celebrates excellence in Indian television saw quite a few celebs adding to the glitz and glamour with their amazing fashion statements. While the likes of Gauahar Khan, Pooja Gor and Ridhi Dogra, from whom we had high expectations failed to deliver, there were others who hit the bull’s eye. Two of them at the top of the list are Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi.

Their looks are really inspiring and maybe, you can take some inspiration from them for your next date night.

Mouni Roy in Nikhita Tandon

Mouni Roy who is shooting for Gold opposite Akshay Kumar these days and if reports are to be believed is set to romance Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his debut Raat Baaki looked absolutely gorgeous in a Nikhita Tandon gown.

The one-shoulder grey-and-black gown is a beauty and it did her petite frame full justice. We love everything about this outfit, starting with the light grey bow belt around her waist and the soft flares of the gown on one side. We think it’s a statement dress you can easily add to your wardrobe. Celebrity stylist Ankita Patel did a good job here. We also love her puffed hairdo and her smokey eyes and nude lips make-up. Usually, people go for a bright red lip shade when they wear grey to add some dimension to the look but we are happy that she stuck to subdued tones. It worked for her.

Divyanka Tripathi in Parinees

Divyanka Tripathi who won the Best Actor Female Popular Award turned up at the event in a green fitted number with tulle ruffles at play knee-down. The off-shoulder dress with subtle floral embroidery on the side fitted her like a dream.

Now, we wouldn’t pick up the same outfit if we are given a chance, but we would definitely go for the design with a few alterations. Having said that, she pulled it off flawlessly. It’s a good thing that she pulled her hair into a voluminous top bun, given the humidity in the air but you can also go for a romantic hairdo. No complains with her make-up though. She did well with a dewy sheen make-up, a soft pink pout and shimmer dusted eyes.

