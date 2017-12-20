Zee Cine Awards 2018: We just can’t take our eyes off Ranveer Singh and Radhika Apte’s dramatic looks

Ranveer Singh and Radhika Apte wowed us with their appearance at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh and Radhika Apte wowed us with their appearance at the Zee Cine Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Be it on the runway or the red carpet, Radhika Apte rarely fails to steal the limelight. Only recently, the actor walked the ramp for designers Shantanu and Nikhil and even though we couldn’t warm up to her outfit, her braided hairdo had us hooked. However, this time, the actor managed to pack a powerful punch with her dramatic sartorial choice at the Zee Cine Awards, 2018.

The Pad Man actor turned up in a glorious Manish Malhotra ensemble and we love the white structured skirt that stylist Amba Punjabi paired with an embellished silver blouse featuring a plunging neckline and feather detailing on the sleeves. We love how she opted for a chic chignon to go with her glamorous look. Given that the outfit is a soothing hue, she could have gone for a pop of brightness on her lips to add some depth, but somehow, she managed to carry off the nude make-up with the soft smokey eyes really well. We also like the statement earrings she chose to pair with the striking outfit. All in all, she did good!

There is hardly an occasion when Ranveer Singh fails to make an impact, and this time too, the actor left us gaping, when he stepped out on the red carpet in a rust red suit by Anuj Madaan. The electric blue floral prints on his suit matched the eye-catching bow tie he sported from the same designer.

Singh rounded out his look with blue shades to match the vibrant patterns on his attire and we feel he looked quirky as ever.

