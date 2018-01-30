Zara is selling ‘lungis’ worn by South Asian men for a whopping Rs 5,000; interested?!

A tweet with information on “A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1” began garnering attention on the micro-blogging site. (Source: Zara check mini skirt, a still from Chennai Express) A tweet with information on “A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1” began garnering attention on the micro-blogging site. (Source: Zara check mini skirt, a still from Chennai Express)

It is always a moment of pride for people to see their culture — through food, attire, language and what not — getting recognised and accepted on an international platform. So we beam with heads held high as we see our beautiful Indian actresses wear the traditional six yards to prestigious film festivals like Cannes and bring home recognition and praise for our designers. We love it when people go gaga over our butter chicken and chapatti and then open Indian restaurants hoping their dishes would do justice to the original Indian recipes. But when popular luxury clothing brand Zara decided to sell the humble lungi worn by men (and even women) in South Asia, especially the rural regions, for Rs 4,990, it elicited an amused raised eyebrow and a cough-laugh instead.

A tweet with information on “A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1” began garnering attention on the micro-blogging site. The representative images show two model wearing what is being called a ‘check mini skirt’, brown in colour, on the brand’s website. Interestingly, the skirts on display on the website seem to be draped also pretty similarly to the one-piece wrap-around garment that (usually) men wear in India. One of the popular examples one can think of, off the top of one’s head is Shah Rukh Khan wearing the lungi in Chennai Express.

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than £1 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5 — Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018

Interestingly, when Aria, a Twitter user, pointed this out, even offering Netizens to buy from her instead of getting it from Zara, for a much lesser cost, another Twitter user joined in the conversation by describing what the brand’s ‘check mini skirt’ is called in Malaysia and Indonesia.

In Malaysia we call it “Pelikat”. In Indonesia, we call it “Sarong”. — Mohd Anwar Ibrahim (@Anwar_MABI) January 30, 2018

My dad’s lungi is probably cheaper than 3 pounds http://t.co/KzDd2IlqYI — Phoolan Devi (@ashsultana) January 30, 2018

Thank you #Zara For taking lungi to another level — RockSolid (@MNsays) January 30, 2018

Are you freaking kidding me @ZARA ?? Sell a loincloth for wpp$ next why don’t you. http://t.co/lXkZZ5OGmf — harshavardan ganesan (@harshgana28) January 30, 2018

wow and all these years i thought my dad wasn’t fashionablehttp://t.co/H81D4hTLYF — Siri (@thefakesiri) January 30, 2018

I’m gonna list my collection on eBay and get rich. http://t.co/oJ2oB6w41M — Imteaz (@iiimteaz) January 30, 2018

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd