Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding: Here’s what the couple wore on their big day

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge took the internet by storm when they announced their engagement on social media in May, earlier this year. On November 23 they sealed their relationship in a registered marriage with their close friends and family around them. The first picture of them together as man and wife generated a lot of buzz on social media and people couldn’t stop praising the lovely couple.

While Zaheer Khan looked suave in a pink self-print kurta paired with a white pyjama, it was Sagarika Ghatge who stole the show in a blood red Sabyasachi sari with a minimalist sequin and embroidered border. She matched her outfit with a floral embroidered blouse in a darker shade of red which added a lot of charm to her look and accessorised it with oxidised silver jewellery and green and gold bridal bangles. A simple low bun and a red bindi rounded out her look.

In the evening, the couple hosted a cocktail party in Mumbai where Ghatge looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga-sari that had gotapatti detailing while Khan looked dapper in a black velvet blazer. However, here too the actor stole the limelight. We think her styling was on point with the the statement jewellery, matha patti and minimal make-up.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Harbhajan Singh, Vidya Malavade and director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya attended the event.

Anjali Tendulkar looked pretty in a bright pink and orange ensemble, while Sachin decided to go for an all-black look.



Ghatge’s best friend actor Vidya Malavade was seen in a white lehenga and a tiny choli, which we think looked odd. Also, she went heavy on the foundation, giving her make-up a caked-up effect.



Director Abhishek Kapoor looked dapper in a blue bandhgala paired with a grey kurta and white pyjama while wife Pragya looked gorgeous in a pastel floral Varun Bahl lehenga.



However, actor Hazel Keech failed to impress us. The kurta with the heavy silver work on it paired with the contrasting brocade skirt did nothing for the lady.



We can’t wait to see what the newly wed couple would wear on their grand reception on November 27.

