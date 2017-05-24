Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Here’s what the couple wore on their special day

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On April 24, Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to announce his engagement to actress and long-time girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge. Khan posted the news on his social media handle saying, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge.”

In the photo, Ghatge was seen flaunting a dazzling diamond ring. Almost a month after they decided to become partners, the couple threw a star-studded bash in Mumbai to officially celebrate their union.

While the cricketer opted for a taupe suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and brown suede shoes, his better half picked a chartreuse coloured off-shoulder, structured gown by Monisha Jaising.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge: The couple looks good together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge: The couple looks good together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Khan cleaned up well but Ghatge did a better job. We love the monotone look and the fall off the fitted-bodice gown which flows down to form a breezy silhouette. She styled it with a pair of statement earrings, a coral pink lipstick and nail colour in the same shade. Her eye make-up is commendable too – simple yet effective. We love the touch of gold and shimmery soft green on her eyes.

She has a good sense of style. Earlier this year, the actress impressed us at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s goa wedding in a one-shoulder ensemble by JADE by Monica and Karishma. Styled by Komal Vora, this look was perfect for a summer wedding. Also, her make-up was right on point with a bright pink lip and a gorgeous updo.

