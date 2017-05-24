Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Prachi Desai, Raveena Tandon, Maria Goretti; who carried summer style better?

From L to R: Maria Goretti, Prachi Desai and Raveena Tandon at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Maria Goretti, Prachi Desai and Raveena Tandon at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement bash on May 23 was a star-studded affair. Big names from the world of cricket and a few Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the soiree. Among them, bracing the summer heat were Prachi Desai, Raveena Tandon, Maria Goretti and Mandira Bedi. We take a look at who wore what.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai in a cold-shoulder dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Prachi Desai in a cold-shoulder dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s been sometime since we have seen Prachi Desai around and it’s kind of disheartening to see that she didn’t really ace her fashion game this time. For Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement, the actress picked a cold-shoulder dress in soft pink which she paired with striking red heels and a red lip. First, we don’t like the humongous structured, shoulder cut of the dress and second, her make-up looks overdone.

Maria Goretti

Maria Goretti in White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Maria Goretti in White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Maria Goretti was spotted with her husband Arshad Warsi in White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. We love how she styled the sweeping skirt with a white shirt, earrings from Anokkhi, an embellished clutch and hair in soft waves towards the end.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was seen in a mint green kaftan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon was seen in a mint green kaftan dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon gave out major summer vibes in a soft mint kaftan dress with floral prints on it. Even though the actress decided to go for a messy updo to beat the summer heat, she added some shine to her look with statement earrings and a bright pink lip shade. She looked good.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi in a BCBG Max Azria dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mandira Bedi in a BCBG Max Azria dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi was seen in a BCBG Max Azria dress in shades of pink which she styled with a pair of nude heels and statement earrings. Even though we like the dress on her, we can’t say the same about her choice of jewellery.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

