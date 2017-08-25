You can easily wear Sonam Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz’s travel outfits on a date night

From L to R: Ileana D’Cruz and Sonam Kapoor. From L to R: Ileana D’Cruz and Sonam Kapoor.

Stars are under a constant pressure to dress up well but there are hardly a few celebs who seem to get it right at most times. Sonam Kapoor is one of them and joining her as a strong contender is Ileana D’Cruz. Both these Bollywood beauties were recently spotted at the airport stepping up their fashion game exponentially while giving some major inspiration to fashion connoisseurs.

Let’s start with Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actor who was in the US brought a bit of New York City styling with her when she landed in Mumbai. The way she styled the preppy musical keynotes shirt dress from Yves Saint Laurent with an oversized denim jacket is the best thing we have seen in a long time.

The pair of white sneakers from Nike and the Louis Vuitton handbag complemented her outfit well. We love that she kept her make-up minimal, wore her hair centre-parted and put on those classic sunglasses. Talk about taking casual style to the next level!

Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz was seen trying something which most of us would stay away from for the fear of failing – mixing prints. What she did is definitely not a child’s play and the fact that it came out really well is a bonus. The Baadshaho actor looked effortlessly chic in a chevron print, boat neck dress and a longline summer jacket designed by Swati Vijaivargie.

It would be fair to say that her outfit had both classic yet boho vibes to it and she rounded it out well with a pair of beautiful dusty grey block heels, a blue handbag and retro-inspired orange tint sunglasses.

We think the print-on-print style on Ileana and the NYC vibes on Sonam Kapoor worked well. Now, these two beauties chose these outfits to ace their travel style but we think it’s so good that you can even wear it to a date night.

