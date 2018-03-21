Yellow is the new black: Tamannaah Bhatia and Dia Mirza show two great ways to sport the bright colour

Dia Mirza and Tamannaah Bhatia in yellow: Which one would you pick? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) Dia Mirza and Tamannaah Bhatia in yellow: Which one would you pick? (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

The colour yellow has already been touted as one of the hottest fashion trends of 2018 by celebrity stylists. From sunshine yellow to muted shades of the colour, this fashion trend is versatile and adds a touch of vibrancy to both Indian and contemporary wear. While last year, celebs like Manushi Chhillar and Jahnvi Kapoor gave some awesome style statements in different shades of the colour, this year our B-town actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Dia Mirza show us how to go all out with yellow.

Tamannaah Bhatia

While attending an event, the Baahubali actor was seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit by Shahin Manan from the designer’s Spring/Summer collection. The ‘ladybug playing card jumpsuit’ featured flared trousers, collared neckline with cards printed on the bodice. It was cinched at the waist with a tie detailing that added an interesting element to the outfit. Stylist Kareen Parwani kept her accessories minimal and opted blue woven studs from Viange.

Make-up artist Billy Manik rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, a little blush on the cheeks, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips whereas hairstylist Aliya Shaikh styled it into a neat updo.

Dia Mirza

While Bhatia chose to opt for a western outfit, Mirza went the traditional route. The 36-year-old was seen wearing a mustard yellow kurta teamed with a pair of trousers, both from Raw Mango. The long sleeves, round neck kurta was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing that accentuated Mirza’s svelte figure. Styled by celebrity stylist Theia Tekchandaney, she accessorised her outfit with a beautiful neckpiece from Tribe by Amrapali, which we think complemented her outfit very well.

A nude make-up palette, light smokey eyes, red lips along with a messy, side-parted updo completed her look.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra too gave serious summer fashion goals in an eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris. The pussy-bow blouse and the knee-high slit skirt made for an attractive detailing and we like the black round sunglasses, the actor accessorised her look with.

Would you like to try out this vibrant colour this summer? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd