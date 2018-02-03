Yami Gautam turns showstopper as Manish Malhotra along with Woolmark company unveils ‘Inaya’ at LFW 2018

Gorgeous Yami Gautam turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s first Merino wool line titled ‘Inaya’ at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express) Gorgeous Yami Gautam turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s first Merino wool line titled ‘Inaya’ at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Indian Express)

In an effort to promote sustainable fashion in India, the Woolmark Company and couturier Manish Malhotra unveiled a capsule collection using natural fibre Merino Wool titled ‘Inaya’ at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018. The ‘Inaya’ collection is Malhotra’s first Merino wool line which presents this fibre in a way like never before. The newly unveiled signature collection will be available to the designer’s high-end clientele at Manish Malhotra stores in India, Dubai, Europe, and Britain.

Capturing the essence of the ongoing sustainable fashion dialogue, ‘Inaya’ presents wool sarees for women and bandhgalas and sherwanis for men, throwing the spotlight on Merino wool as a natural, biodegradable and renewable fibre.

Inspired by the elaborate and traditional art, motifs and the old-world charm of Kashmir, the collection – made with 80 per cent Merino wool – brought together the state’s artisans and culture. Classic and bold jewel tone colors including black, maroon and emerald green along with intricate tilla and zari embroidery were used to pay an ode to the timeless beauty of the state.

The event opened with a special screening of “Slowing down of fast fashion”- an insightful documentary by Alex James, followed by an interactive panel discussion aimed at capturing the pulse of this relevant global topic. The panel discussion, moderated by Priyanka Khanna, saw designers Ruchika Sachdeva and COO of Campaign for Wool and IWTO President Peter Ackroyd, participate in active debates on the environmental cost of the industry, consumption of fast fashion and their use after they are out of fashion.

The session concluded with a special fashion showcase by Malhotra with a live installation displaying the Merino wool-inspired collection.

“I’m delighted to be associated with The Woolmark Company yet again for a capsule collection using Merino wool. Wool as a fabric is under-utilized yet has a brimming potential to work with. My collection ‘Inaya’ means care and concern in Kashmir inspired by valley’s timeless beauty, culture, and tradition,” he said.

Inspired by the elaborate and traditional art, motifs and the old-world charm of Kashmir, the collection – made with 80 per cent Merino wool – brought together the state’s artisans and culture. Inspired by the elaborate and traditional art, motifs and the old-world charm of Kashmir, the collection – made with 80 per cent Merino wool – brought together the state’s artisans and culture.

“The pieces are crafted in intricate Kashmiri embroidery, and is my attempt to bring together the exceptional craftsmanship with Merino wool. The idea behind the showcase is my belief that sustainable fashion is the way forward and therefore it’s my attempt to boost sustainability and bring limelight to sustainable fashion in India as Merino wool is an excellent direction to go ahead with.

“The collection that is called ‘Inaya’ stands true to my way of paying tribute to Kashmiri craft and concern for the sustainable fashion, it will comprise of Merino wool saris for women and Merino wool bandhgalas and sherwanis for men in pastel hues such as ivory, yellow and blue,” added the designer.

Woolmark Company Managing Director, Stuart McCullough said: “We take pride in highlighting Australian wool’s position as the ultimate natural fibre grown year-round. Our collaborations and projects in India are aimed at unfolding the natural and renewable story behind Merino wool to newer audiences.

“Our co-created collection with legendary designer Manish Malhotra – Inaya – truly represents this philosophy and highlights Merino wool and Indian craftsmanship seamlessly, pushing many boundaries. As we progress into an age with increasing consumer awareness, we’re confident that Merino wool’s natural proposition will hold strong and truer than ever.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App