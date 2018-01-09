Yami Gautam takes sultry power dressing one notch up in her latest photoshoot

Yami Gautam’s look for her latest magazine cover is all about risque power dressing. (Source: File Photo) Yami Gautam’s look for her latest magazine cover is all about risque power dressing. (Source: File Photo)

While lingerie can make for a sensuous style statement, layering it can surely change the game. Yami Gautam, on the cover of Maxim magazine, showed us how to mix sultry with power dressing and we think she was both bold and beautiful. Gautam, who appeared on the magazine’s January issue, wore a chic blue bodysuit, featuring lace detailing at the hem and we think its subtlety was coyly attractive.

A round of applause for stylist Allia Al Rufai, who teamed it with a sharp navy blue blazer that upped the ante of the actor’s attire. We like the double-breasted blazer that Rufai picked and its loose folds contrasted nicely with the snug body suit. The actor complemented her outfit with matching slip-ons.

Although we like Gautam’s attire, we think her make-up and hair were especially noteworthy. While Namrata Soni went with a soft dewy sheen and nude lips, hairstylist Sanjana Sippy gave the actor stunning beachy waves. Check out her style here.

For an inside picture, the actor chose to go with the same theme. But this time, Rufai chose a thermal bodysuit with black lace detailing on the neckline. She layered it with a blue sweater and we think the beachy waves were a sultry add-on.

Here is a look at some other inside pictures of the Kaabli actor’s bold photo shoot.

(Source: iSpice) (Source: iSpice)

(Source: iSpice) (Source: iSpice)

We love Yami Gautam’s layering game, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd