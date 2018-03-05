Yami Gautam shows how to look trendy in a colourful striped outfit

Yami Gautam has a cool take on stripes in this Tommy Hilfiger dress. (Source: aasthasharma/ Instagram) Yami Gautam has a cool take on stripes in this Tommy Hilfiger dress. (Source: aasthasharma/ Instagram)

With the warm weather closing in, it’s time to bring out the vibrant colours, the flowy dresses and the cool cotton attires. While comfort is important, most fashion connoisseurs cannot compromise with style and Yami Gautam shows us exactly how not to do that.

The Sanam Re actor recently stepped out in a colourful, striped Tommy Hilfiger outfit. While the outfit could have easily passed for being too loud, the cut out detailing on the elbows and neckline made it trendy and interesting. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of danglers. Catch a glimpse here.

For the make-up, artist Shraddha Naik gave the actor dewy tones, a neutral lip and darkly kohl-lined eyes. Hairstylist Amit Thakur rounded off the actor’s look with middle-parted beachy waves.

It’s not just Gautam who is flaunting the colourful stripes, but Deepika Padukone kickstarted the trend for the happy stripes on the cover of Vogue magazine’s January issue. The actor was seen in a multi-coloured broad striped, sequinned buttoned shirt by Ashish with a pair of red bikini briefs from Lolli.

Don’t like colours? If you are looking for a formal attire, monochrome stripes are also a fad. Rakul Preet’s outfit is proof.

Only last week, Genelia Deshmukh chose to don the monochrome stripes as well and we love her vibrant and classy look.

Which look would you like to experiment with? Let us know in the comments below.

