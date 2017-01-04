Yami Gautam looks like a dream at Kaabil promotion

When it comes to fashion, Yami Gautam still has a long way to go. When it comes to fashion, Yami Gautam still has a long way to go.

Yami Gautam hasn’t been in the news for a while now but with Kaabil promotions already underway, we are expecting to see much more of the actress. She is not particularly known for her sense of style but there have been instances when the actress has impressed us all. And this time too, she did a very good job – the look is so gorgeous that it’s actually surreal and definitely not an easy one to pull off.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri, who’s been on a roll for a while now accessorised the off-shoulder mini by Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan with a pair of sexy brownish-grey strappy stilettos. What we love about this look is that it’s really simple and breezy and that goes for the hair and make-up too. The sleek ponytail looked really neat and the make-up so fresh that it can put Snow White to shame!

We are glad that it’s completely different than her last appearance at GQ India Fashion Nights where the actress was seen in a Zara Umrigar gown with strappy sandals. This time too Tanya Ghavri worked her magic. She rounded the look with a beaded box clutch and Gautam was a stunner in the outfit. However, prior to this, she was seen at an event in a black one-shouldered jumpsuit with a Topshop choker and Aldo pumps and the all black look did not work for us.

Our verdict: She is mostly good but there are times when she completely loses it.

What do you think about the her sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments below.

