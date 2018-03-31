Presents Latest News

Yami Gautam works the glamorous ‘red and black combo’ like a pro

Yami Gautam appeared as a judge on the Femina Stylsita North and she set the temperatures soaring with her glamorous and glitzy red and black ensemble. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2018 8:32 pm
Yami Gautam, Yami Gautam latest photos, Yami Gautam fashion, Yami Gautam Sunaina Khera, Yami Gautam Femina India, Yami Gautam glamourous outfits, indian express, indian express news Yami Gautam steps out in a Sunaina Khera outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)
While red and black makes for a romantic combo, there are also high chances of it going wrong. But Yami Gautam’s sizzling avatar had us thinking twice. The 29-year-old, who appeared as a judge on the Femina Stylsita North set the temperatures soaring with her glamorous style quotient.

For the event, the Sanam Re actor stepped out in a shimmery red Sunaina Khera skirt, which was nicely balanced with an off-shoulder black top. The knee-high slit on one side not only gave it a somewhat risque touch, but also added some structure to the otherwise flowy skirt. Black strappy heels complemented the actor’s attire well.

Artist Akriti Raj Chitkara went for a dewy glow for the make-up and neutral lips. Hairstylist Shefali rounded out her look with a textured high ponytail. Really pretty, don’t you think?

Stylist Allia Al Rufai kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of delicate gold danglers from Black Balloon Jewellery.

Earlier Gautam had shown us a trendy way to wear stripes when she had stepped out in a colourful Tommy Hilfiger outfit. While it could have easily passed off for being too loud, the cut out detailing on the elbows and neckline made it a chic and interesting piece. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of danglers.

We like the actor’s look, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

