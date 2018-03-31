Yami Gautam works the glamorous ‘red and black combo’ like a pro

Yami Gautam steps out in a Sunaina Khera outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Yami Gautam steps out in a Sunaina Khera outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

While red and black makes for a romantic combo, there are also high chances of it going wrong. But Yami Gautam’s sizzling avatar had us thinking twice. The 29-year-old, who appeared as a judge on the Femina Stylsita North set the temperatures soaring with her glamorous style quotient.

For the event, the Sanam Re actor stepped out in a shimmery red Sunaina Khera skirt, which was nicely balanced with an off-shoulder black top. The knee-high slit on one side not only gave it a somewhat risque touch, but also added some structure to the otherwise flowy skirt. Black strappy heels complemented the actor’s attire well.

Artist Akriti Raj Chitkara went for a dewy glow for the make-up and neutral lips. Hairstylist Shefali rounded out her look with a textured high ponytail. Really pretty, don’t you think?

Stylist Allia Al Rufai kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of delicate gold danglers from Black Balloon Jewellery.

Earlier Gautam had shown us a trendy way to wear stripes when she had stepped out in a colourful Tommy Hilfiger outfit. While it could have easily passed off for being too loud, the cut out detailing on the elbows and neckline made it a chic and interesting piece. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of danglers.

