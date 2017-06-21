Would you ever wear this Donald Trump swimsuit at the beach?

The swimsuit by Beloved Shirts has created an uproar on social media. (Source: Instagram/belovedshirts) The swimsuit by Beloved Shirts has created an uproar on social media. (Source: Instagram/belovedshirts)

Bizarre trends catch on fast, sometimes within the blink of an eye. First, it was the hairy male chest swimsuits that got people talking, now it’s the ‘Shocked Donald Trump’ monokini that is making the rounds. We aren’t a big fan of the first creation by Beloved Shirts with the male torso design on it as it looks really gross on women. The latest one on offer by the same company is also not something we would recommend either.

Known to create wacky clothes, this US-based company isn’t holding itself back at all. The swimsuit shows a wide-eyed, open-mouthed Trump looking out in horror.

This creation – which is sold in a range of sizes from XS to XXL – will set you back $49.95, that is approximately Rs 3,000. In a statement, the company says, “The swimsuit made in the USA contours your form and is meant to flatter.”

We ask ourselves, why would anyone want to wear it in the first place?

Even though it’s good fun to see these quirky items, not everyone is keen to try it on. When Beloved Shirts shared a photo of the eccentric design on Instagram, people went wild.

One Instagram user wrote, “That man is an animal how can you sell things with his face.” While another one quipped, “If I wanted to look like a disgusting POS at the pool id just wear a two piece. And less people would be offended and also harassed lmao.”

Would you ever try it? Let us know in the comments below.

