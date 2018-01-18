Latest News

World’s costliest MANICURE can buy you an SUV

Los Angeles-based luxury jewellery designer, Azature has released a set of nail polishes infused with 267 carats of black diamond. Priced at Rs 1.58 crore per bottle, it comes with an expensive manicure service.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2018 7:36 pm
Rihanna, Beyonce, Kelly Osbourne, expensive nail polish, white diamond nail polish, Azature Pogosian, black diamond nail polish, most expensive manicure, azature, indian express, indian express news The nail polish used in the manicure is available at a whopping price of Rs 1.58 crore. (Source: azature/Instagram)
Related News

Back in 2013, singers Kelly Osbourne and Toni Braxton grabbed headlines when they wore a $1 million nail polish for a charity event, where the polish was auctioned off. The one-of-a-kind nail polish infused with 98 carats of white diamond was designed by Los Angeles-based luxury jewellery designer, Azature, also known as the’ Black Diamond King’.

Now, the same polish priced at Rs 1.58 crore per bottle and containing 267 carats of black diamond can be adorned by the general public, but it comes with an expensive manicure service. It’s performed by a few celebrity manicurists with each nail costing over Rs 1.9 lakh to paint. Put together, the manicure costs  Rs 19,07, 250!

Azature is also offering a department store version for $25.

Pogosian stated in a press release, “One day I thought, ‘why not showcase this style on nails?’ So I developed a Black Diamond Nail Polish with the same attention and quality as my jewellery in order to preserve the elegance of the black diamond.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Tara Chhetri
    Jan 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm
    A pity--an irony--unbelievable,-- yet curios to know about it--
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 18: Latest News