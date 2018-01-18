World’s costliest MANICURE can buy you an SUV

The nail polish used in the manicure is available at a whopping price of Rs 1.58 crore. (Source: azature/Instagram) The nail polish used in the manicure is available at a whopping price of Rs 1.58 crore. (Source: azature/Instagram)

Back in 2013, singers Kelly Osbourne and Toni Braxton grabbed headlines when they wore a $1 million nail polish for a charity event, where the polish was auctioned off. The one-of-a-kind nail polish infused with 98 carats of white diamond was designed by Los Angeles-based luxury jewellery designer, Azature, also known as the’ Black Diamond King’.

Now, the same polish priced at Rs 1.58 crore per bottle and containing 267 carats of black diamond can be adorned by the general public, but it comes with an expensive manicure service. It’s performed by a few celebrity manicurists with each nail costing over Rs 1.9 lakh to paint. Put together, the manicure costs Rs 19,07, 250!

Azature is also offering a department store version for $25.

Pogosian stated in a press release, “One day I thought, ‘why not showcase this style on nails?’ So I developed a Black Diamond Nail Polish with the same attention and quality as my jewellery in order to preserve the elegance of the black diamond.”

