Wonders of jojoba oil for skin and hair

Jojoba contains nutrients like Vitamin E and B, as well as antioxidants and several essential minerals which hydrate, nourish and protect skin. (Source: File Photo) Jojoba contains nutrients like Vitamin E and B, as well as antioxidants and several essential minerals which hydrate, nourish and protect skin. (Source: File Photo)

From treating burns to moisturising the scalp and strands — there are a lot of skin care and hair related issues that jojoba oil can solve, say experts.

Ragini Mehra, Founder at Beauty Source and Shiv Singh Mann, Founder at online store Desert Splendour, have listed a few benefits:

* Acne control: Acne develops when the hair follicles get blocked due to excess sebum production. Being a liquid, jojoba oil can penetrate deep into the hair follicle. It can dissolve the sebum deposits, resulting in clearing out the blockage.

* Moisturises skin: Jojoba oil is lighter compared to other oils and absorbs easily into the skin. It softens the skin and adds a healthy glow, by providing moisture and nourishment, and leaves the skin looking fresh and youthful. Jojoba oil also treats sunburn and prevents irritation.

* Discard frizzy hair: A common problem in summers is frizzy hair. Jojoba oil softens your hair, locking the tresses against unwanted moisture and preventing frizzy hair. At the same time, it works as a natural replacement for essential moisture of the scalp and strands, which is often taken away by the harsh chemicals present in shampoos.

* Nutritious for skin: Jojoba contains nutrients like Vitamin E and B, as well as antioxidants and several essential minerals which hydrate, nourish and protect skin. Organic jojoba oil has the highest level of antioxidants and nutrients. Jojoba has properties that speed up cell regeneration.

* Relaxation and stress relief: Jojoba oil has many healing properties. Specially, the lavender jojoba oil has a calming, earthy, lightly sweet and freshly floral scent, which is widely beloved for its relaxing and balancing effects on both the physical and emotional bodies. It can improve sleep if a few drops are poured on the pillow.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App