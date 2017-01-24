Blend your summer clothes with winter wear in style

Add glamour to a plain black shirt dress or a plain dress in any colour. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram) Add glamour to a plain black shirt dress or a plain dress in any colour. (Source: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Falling short of winter wear and have an office party to attend? A great mix of summer and winter wear can ease your dressing woes in the winter season.

Yashodhara Shroff, director and founder, Styletag.com, an online shopping website, tells you five ways to glamourise your summer outfit for the winter season:

*Floral summer dress: A cute floral summer dress can go great lengths when paired with the right accessories. Heels can glamorise any outfit, so team your favourite pair of black pumps with your summer dress. Another way of turning a summer dress into a party outfit is by slapping on a black blazer and head to your office party in style.

*Plain sheath dress: Do you have any plain dress in your wardrobe? It could be a plain black shirt dress or a plain dress in any colour. You can add glamour to this by either sporting a sequined clutch and high gladiator heels or mules. This look is sporty, chic yet glamorous.

ALSO READ | Leading make-up artists, vloggers come together to create interesting lipshades

*A logo shirt: Who would’ve thought wearing a simple logo shirt can make a fun party outfit? Pair the logo t-shirt with a high waist leather skirt. This look is grungy and can make a perfect festive outfit when completed with a pair of black pumps. A pair of studded earrings adds that extra bit of oomph.

*Playsuits: Playsuits are another great option to turn into party wear. Pull out any solid coloured playsuit as they’re flirty and fun, just about perfect for any night out. They’re comfortable yet glamorous and look great the way they are. Pair heels along chunky bracelets and earrings to go with them. This summer outfit comes handy any day.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

*Bralettes and Kimonos: Bralettes and high waist black denims are anyone’s go-to party outfit. They’re smart, sensuous and edgy. Wear a black lacey bralette along with black high waist denims and team it up with a fun whimsy kimono. Pair these with a classy pair of platforms, and your hair swept all the way to the back.