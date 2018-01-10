Will Priyanka Chopra’s jeans-skirt be the latest fashion trend to rule 2018?

Priyanka Chopra looked drool-worthy in the jeans-skirt paired with Rag and Bone boots. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra looked drool-worthy in the jeans-skirt paired with Rag and Bone boots. (Source: File Photo)

Not only does Priyanka Chopra boast of a great fashion sense, she mostly carries off any look with ease and confidence. Be it a hot pink look, which most B-town actors fail to pull off, or a feminine yet powerful vibe in a collared salwar suit, the actor can nail it all. This time too, it was no different. While attending a luncheon with her Quantico co-actors, Chopra stepped out in one of the most trendiest denim wear ever – ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing at the front!

The Bajirao Mastani actor teamed her skirt-jeans combo with a black turtle neck sweater and a matching leather biker jacket. While we have seen distressed jeans or a skirt separately, this was the first time we spotted a celebrity donning the combo. Well, wow! Chopra slayed it like a pro. While the sweater and jacket are perfect essentials for a chilly winter afternoon, the denim gave the look an ultra-chic vibe.

And as if the denims were not enough, she added a pop of colour to her blue-black attire with a pair of plum red crocodile pattern ankle length boots from Rag and Bone.

She completed her look with neutral make-up, maroon lips and soft curly waves.

Priced at approximately Rs 23,000, the boots are just the right choice to glam up any boring look.

What do you think about Chopra’s winter street style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd