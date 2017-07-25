‘Will be easy, fluid, pure’: Masaba Gupta on her Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) line

She was in the capital to launch Himalayan Orchard Pure, a flavoured water segment that comes under Himalayan from water brand NourishCo Beverages Ltd. (Source: File Photo) She was in the capital to launch Himalayan Orchard Pure, a flavoured water segment that comes under Himalayan from water brand NourishCo Beverages Ltd. (Source: File Photo)

Designer Masaba Gupta says her new line at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) winter/festive edition next month will be “easy, pure and fluid” just like water.

Masaba has collaborated with mineral water brand Himalayan for her show.

“The basis of my collection is inspired by water which is very easy, fluid and pure. It fits in my brief of things because I love fruit. I loved doing many fruit inspired prints in the past… Now I am going to do so in future. The colour and vibrancyand just the way it makes you feel is what I am going to showcase in future,” the designer told IANS.

She was in the capital to launch Himalayan Orchard Pure, a flavoured water segment that comes under Himalayan from water brand NourishCo Beverages Ltd.

The designer, who made her foray in the fashion industry with the Gen Next show of LFW, says it has been a surreal journey for her so far.

“I have been doing this for eight years now. I started my first show eight years back. I guess you just have to keep moving forward. Be still, be strong and be pure,” said the designer when asked about the lessons that she learnt being in the industry.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App