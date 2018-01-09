When the Red Carpet turned Black

Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth

EVEN before Hollywood’s haute and glamourous stepped out of their limousines at the 75th Golden Globes Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton, one knew the event would be a red carpet spectacle with a difference. Post The New York Times expose on film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and the revival of the #MeToo movement, it was expected that Hollywood’s female power players — and their leading men, in solidarity — would wear black to register protest against sexual harassment. Even as many debated whether a fashion-driven protest would really make a difference, on Sunday night it became a powerful tool for the industry’s hotsteppers to make a statement against inequality and sexism. In a sea of noir couture, we spotted trends, styles and statements that made this night more than just a blackout campaign.

BLACK NIGHT: For a change, the hashtag of the evening wasn’t #WhoWoreWhat but #WhyWeWearBlack. Even as most of them turned up in all-flattering black, Hollywood’s leading ladies gave it a twist and made it their own. While style stars like Diane Kruger (in Prada) and Helen Mirren (in Zuhair Murad) wore lacy cape overlays, Reese Witherspoon (in Zac Posen), Viola Davis (in Brandon Maxwell) and Jessica Chastain (in Armani Prive) wore minimalist column gowns. In an individualist twist, Margot Robbie wore an embellished Gucci gown with a plunging neckline, Eva Longoria wore a tuxedo-inspired Genny ensemble and Tracee Ellis Ross sported a turban with her Marc Jacobs ensemble. Kerry Washington (in Prabal Gurung) and Octavia Spencer (in Tadashi Shoji) added sparkle with some sequins. Whatever the cut, silhouette and texture, the underlying statement was power play.

PANTS UP: Glow star Alison Brie summed it up perfectly with her line: “Tonight is about women wearing the pants and so I chose to literally wear the pants”. The actor, who wore fitted pants with a corset and a flared skirt by Vassilis Zoulias was joined by others like The Crown star Claire Foy, who wore a double-breasted Stella McCartney tuxedo, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, who paired a cropped black jacket with a column gown, and others like Christina Hendricks, Michelle Pfeiffer, Maggie Gyllenhaal and America Ferrera, who variously rocked pants and power jackets.

MALE MODEL: While black tuxedos have been de rigueur for red carpets, many leading men chose to go all-black in support of their female counterparts and also sported Time’s Up pins, which became the political statement-making accessory of the evening. Thor star Chris Hemsworth wore a textured tuxedo sans a tie, while Aziz Ansari (who became the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe) sported a velvet jacket and a bow-tie. While Justin Timberlake sported a fitted tuxedo, Nick Jonas, William H Macy and Seth Rogen also sported all black ensembles along with the Times’s Up pin.

BRIGHT SPOT: Strong red lips, black nail varnish and green emeralds glittering at the ears — many stars used make-up and accessories to make strong feminist statements. While Emma Stone’s make-up artist gave the actor emerald green eyes and purple lips, harking back to the colours of the Suffragette Movement (for women’s voting rights), others like Heidi Klum sported black nails and Catherine Zeta Jones, Debra Messing and Ashkey Judd wore emerald jewellery that worked wonders against their

dark gowns.

