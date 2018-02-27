When Shruti Haasan and Lara Dutta couldn’t do justice to the all-time favourite black gown

Shruti Haasan and Lara Dutta step out in black ensembles but who wore it worse? (Source: shreejarajgopal, eshaamiin/ Instagram) Shruti Haasan and Lara Dutta step out in black ensembles but who wore it worse? (Source: shreejarajgopal, eshaamiin/ Instagram)

Shruti Haasan has been giving us fuss-free styling goals for some time now. Take the example of her fray detailed casement dress from Nishka Lulla and more recently, her monochrome number from Varun Bahl Couture. But her appearance in a black ball gown at the Vanitha Awards has left us disappointed. The floor-sweeping outfit from Amit GT had an applique work of black roses on the bodice and a voluminous satin skirt. We think the roses galore looked too old school and the actor could have picked a better outfit.

For the make-up, Haasan chose to go with dewy tones and a deep burgundy lip. She rounded out her look with a side-parted, sleek chignon.

Another fashionista seen wearing the dark colour was Lara Dutta and her outfit was equally lacklustre. The sequinned thigh-high slit gown from Falguni and Shane Peacock had a plunging neckline and ruffle detailing on the front. We think the flouncy ruffle work looked weird.

To accentuate her frame, the actor wore a silver metallic belt, cinched at the waist and we wish stylist Eshaa Amiin had given it a miss. She accessorised with a layered diamond bracelet and rounded off her look with minimal make-up.

We think both the actors failed to make the mark this time, but Dutta’s outfit was still better than Haasan’s galore of applique work. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

