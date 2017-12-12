When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave us couple fashion goals in monochrome

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in monochrome on the sets of Vogue BFFs. (Source: shahidkapoor/ Instagram) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in monochrome on the sets of Vogue BFFs. (Source: shahidkapoor/ Instagram)

Looks like love is in the air in Bollywood with some tying the knot and others giving us ”Happily Married” goals. One such couple is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who took us back to the 60s with their co-ordinated retro fashion in monochrome outfits on the sets of Vogue BFFs. Clicked with actor Neha Dhupia, who also sported the black and white look, we think they looked beautiful together.

While Mira Rajput chose to play with graphic prints for the occasion, Kapoor added a splash of white polka dots to his black attire. For the shoot, Rajput picked a black sleeveless halter neck top from Ashish N Soni, which she teamed with the printed culottes. She accessorised it with a diamond ring and a pair of beaded black loops by Isharya and beaded black strappy heels from Aquazarra. Soft curls and nude make-up rounded out her look beautifully.

Meanwhile, Kapoor looked suave in basic blacks, which he layered with a polka dot printed blazer by Dinkar Aneja. He matched his outfit with black slip-ons and we think the couple was on top of their game this time.

What do you think of the couple’s monochrome look? Let us know in the comments below.

