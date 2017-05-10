When Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi turned up desi swag in gorgeous saris

From L to R: Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. (Source: Instagram)

The norm is to wear cool soothing hues in summers and looks like Madhuri Dixit Nene is following the fashion rule to the T. The Dhak Dhak girl, who is a master at carrying ethnic wear, was recently seen looking absolutely lovely in a refreshing floral georgette sari in white with a marsala border. We love how she kept it simple by pairing it with a plain sleeveless blouse matching the colour tone of the sari’s border. The secret to looking good is not to try too hard and seems like the actress knows it well going by her choice of outfit.

She styled her hair to perfection in beautiful waves, which framed her face, and as far as the make-up was concerned, the actress kept it simple with just a hint of soft pink on her cheekbones, a berry lip shade and a small bindi to complement the look.

Meanwhile, Sridevi kept it more mainstream in a striped sari from her favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

The actress who has started with the promotions of her upcoming film Mom paired it with a floral embroidered blouse. We like the pops of yellow but somehow she looked really pale. We think a lot of it has to do with her make-up as well and even though we like her eye make-up with deep kohled eyes, a brighter lip shade would have looked better.

Our vote goes to Madhuri Dixit Nene, whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

