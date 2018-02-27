When Kim Kardashian turned up the heat in a risque sari dress and Anita Dongre lehenga

Kim Kardashian dons a flaming red sari dress for the photoshoot of a leading magazine. (Source: AP) Kim Kardashian dons a flaming red sari dress for the photoshoot of a leading magazine. (Source: AP)

From going platinum blonde to taking risque outfits to the level 2.0, Kim Kardashian West has been setting fashion trends, since forever. The diva, who is one of the leading influencers in the fashion world and followed by 160 million people on Instagram donned an Indian avatar recently.

For the photo shoot of the cover of Vogue magazine’s March 2018 issue, Kardashian decked up in a flaming red sari dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. The one-shouldered number with a tinge of orange and a flouncy tulle sleeve was stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s sultry uptake on fusion sari. A thigh-slit on the dress and a wide-waisted belt further up the ante of Kardashian’s look. She posed for the camera with a tulle loop hoodie draped around the head.

To match Kardashian’s bold personality, Shroff accessorised her look with broad bracelets, which we think is inspired by the Indian kangan.

We love how Shroff revolutionised the sari! In an excerpt taken from Vogue’s issue of March 2018, Kardashian said, “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes—everything was so beautiful! I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

For the inside photos, the 37- year-old wore an Anita Dongre lehenga set. She looked lovely in the ivory and red ensemble, which was teamed with a matching ivory blouse. Shroff accessorised the look with shoulder-grazing silver statement earrings and artist Mario Dedivanovic rounded out the look with minimal make-up.

The reality TV star also turned up the heat in a pale gold shimmer mini with a tulle train from Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Posing amidst red roses, Kardashian also wore a lovely black satin gown from Philippe Plein with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Accessorising with a cocktail ring and rounding off with nude make-up, she looked sensational.

Last year, Kardashian’s half-sister and model Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of Vogue India, in a semi-sheer risque black mini.

We love Kardashian’s both Indian and contemporary looks but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

