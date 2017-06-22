When Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan twinned with the same white kurta

From L to R: Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan exiting Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan exiting Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is known to be one of the most stylish Bollywood celeb kids on the block, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter isn’t one to be left behind. The young beauties – who are reportedly gearing up for their Bollywood debut – are very careful about how they look, whether it’s at high-profile parties or during outings with friends. Their respective Instagram posts are full of them posing in designer clothes and other finer things.

When it comes to Indian wear, Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi come on top of their list, so when we recently spotted the duo at the airport in simple white kurtas, we were a little surprised.

While Kapoor styled it with a neon green patiala and a colourful printed dupatta, Khan chose to go for an all-white look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) While Kapoor styled it with a neon green patiala and a colourful printed dupatta, Khan chose to go for an all-white look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One, because it is the first time we have ever seen them going for Indian wear while flying from one city to another and, second, because they picked up something that is really, really simple. But what’s interesting to see is that they wore the same white kurta! Okay, so they styled it differently keeping their fashion sensibilities in mind, but it’s still the same kurta!

Jhanvi Kapoor (L) and Sara Ali Khan twinning in white. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor (L) and Sara Ali Khan twinning in white. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Kapoor styled it with a neon green patiala and a colourful printed dupatta, Khan chose to go for an all-white look. Their choice of bags were interesting too with the former going for a simple black sling, while the latter flaunted a red handheld. Both left their hair open and kept their make-up minimal. We think the outfit was perfect to beat the heat.

Whose style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

