When it comes to playful jumpsuits and separates, these Bollywood celebs rocked 2016 in style

The year of the pantsuits: Alia Bhatt (L) and Vaani Kapoor rock the pantsuit look. The year of the pantsuits: Alia Bhatt (L) and Vaani Kapoor rock the pantsuit look.

This was the year of pantsuits and jumpsuits! Throughout the year, we saw influential ladies of both Hollywood and Bollywood embracing the trend, on the red carpet and off it. Our favourites were Lady Gaga wearing a white Brandon Maxwell pantsuit with a matching wide-brimmed hat at American Music Awards 2016 and Deepika Padukone in a royal blue robed top and matching bottom set by Chloé at IIFA 2016. In jumpsuits, Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid took the cake. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a dramatic silver Atelier Versace jumpsuit from its Fall 2016 couture, complete with a sophisticated off-the-shoulder detail and a sweeping pleated train.

Deepika Padukone (L) in Chloe and Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace. Deepika Padukone (L) in Chloe and Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace.

Even in the world of politics. we saw the two most-talked about ladies Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump making a fashion statement. While Hillary Clinton gave a powerful twist to pantsuits with the beautiful Ralph Lauren designs during the US presidential elections, First Lady-to-be Melania Trump wowed all when she stood in support of her husband Donald Trump during his victory speech in a Ralph Lauren one-shoulder jumpsuit. Back home in Bollywood, almost everybody from the likes of Kajol to Alia Bhatt were seen at their fashionable best.

Here, we take a look at the ones that caught our eye in the last few months:

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in a pant suit look in monochrome animal-printed separates from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2016 collection. She paired it with metallic pumps from the same label. Hair loose in natural curls and minimal make-up completed her look. We envy how she manages to look good even without accessorising her outfit or, most importantly, even without lining her eyes with kohl or some other colour. Most of us would look rather plain but not the Tanu Weds Manu actress. She looked sharp and really stylish.

Deepika Padukone in Monisha Jaising. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani) Deepika Padukone in Monisha Jaising. (Source: Instagram/Shaleena Nathani)

In Dubai for the Esquire Awards, where Deepika Padukone won the International Woman of the Year Award, the actress exuded confidence and power in this fabulous tuxedo by Monisha Jaising. The corset-inspired white top, the delicately turned white lapels on the tailored jacket and the high-waisted flared pants just looked smashing, and there’s no denying the look meant business. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Naithani worked wonders with her overall look. The Bvlgari neck-piece and red clutch with black pumps simply cinched the deal. A bow to Namrata Soni for opting for straight hair to show length and giving the look a certain sleekness, along with impressive smokey eyes, slightly contoured make-up and soft red lips. Padukone seems to exude her inner Serena Unger with this razor-sharp look, don’t you think?

Alia Bhatt in Emporio Armani. (Source: Instagram/Puneet B Saini) Alia Bhatt in Emporio Armani. (Source: Instagram/Puneet B Saini)

Alia Bhatt was spotted in an all-white, satin powersuit from Emporio Armani and a pair of sexy black heels from Christian Louboutin for the premier episode of Koffee With Karan Season 5. The look is so stunning that we couldn’t help giving a doff of the hat to this upcoming stylish diva. Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini added some drama with smokey eyes and a stunning red pout. Meanwhile, celeb hair stylist Ayesha DeVitre gave her some gorgeous loose waves to complement the outfit.

Vaani Kapoor in Ashish N Soni. (Source: Instagram/Nikhil Thampi) Vaani Kapoor in Ashish N Soni. (Source: Instagram/Nikhil Thampi)

Vaani Kapoor looked like the perfect marriage of retro and desi in her polka-dotted pantsuit from Ashish N Soni, giving us major fashion goals! Her wisely chosen attire complimented her silhouette and she completed her look with snakeskin pumps and a really cool watch from Ulysse Nardin. She kept her hair casually with a centre parting, letting those wavy curls frame her face.

Huma Qureshi was spotted on the sets of ‘Yaaron Ki Baarat’, along with her brother Saqib Saleem, doing a pantsuit look in black separates from Zara. Her outfit also included a faux leather bustier. We think celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra did a good job here. We also love how she teamed it with a pair of Christian Louboutin and went for a neat ponytail to further define her look. Lovely!

