When Huma Qureshi gave us style inspiration in a beautiful plaid dress

Huma Qureshi in a Vidhi Wadhwani creation. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq) Huma Qureshi in a Vidhi Wadhwani creation. (Source: Instagram/iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi might not always be a hot favourite of fashion enthusiasts, but this talented is actor is known for cutting a fine figure from time to time. We remember a few memorable looks where she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Our favourite is of the actor in a bright, cheery cold-shoulder yellow dress from Asos which she wore with a pair of fuschia pink earrings from Crimson. She also made quite an impact in a hi-low sleeveless dress and a light lemon yellow floor-length jacket from Ritika Mirchandani.

Now, the actor is back to make your hearts skip a beat in a lovely plaid number during the promotion of her upcoming film Partition 1947. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra picked up this asymmetrical dress from Vidhi Wadhwani and we are glad she did.

The off-shoulder bow sleeves with the soft sweetheart neckline gives it a feminine touch and the sharp silhouette gives it a nice edge. We like how she styled it with clear strap heels from Intoto, even though we would have preferred a plain black strappy pair.

The sideswept hairdo by celebrity hairstylist Sana Pathan looks gorgeous on Qureshi and her make-up by celebrity make-up artist Ajay Vishwasrao gives her ta beautiful glow. She looks lovely, won’t you agree?

There’s another outfit which we like a lot and we think the Jolly LLB 2 actor looks really elegant in it. The simple black maxi isn’t anything extraordinary but paired with the patterned blue longlayered cape, it looks wonderful on her.

Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who styled her picked it up from Ritu Kumar and accessorised it well with Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery. Poker straight hair, smokey eyes, and a soft pink pout accentuates her beauty.

