When Gauri Khan picked the paparazzi-proof scarf at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, see pics inside

Gauri Khan is an interior designer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan is an interior designer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Last year, Delhi boy Saif Siddiqui became the talk of the town when his creation, the ISHU scarf, a design that renders all flash photography useless suddenly found a fan following in celebrities like Nick Jonas, Hannah Simone and Jeremy Piven. Ever since, we have wondered if anyone from Bollywood, other than Amitabh Bachchan would actually embrace it during their outings in Mumbai.

Seems like we don’t have to wait anymore. At Karan Johan’s birthday bash, Gauri Khan picked up this invisibility cloak with the signature geometric pattern on it. Made out of a special fabric with thousands of nano-spherical crystals, the scarf comes handy for celebs who wish to stay out of the limelight.

Gauri Khan on her way to Gauri Khan on her way to Karan Johar ’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The name itself is a mix of privacy and silence and is derived from the words “issue” and “sshh”

How does it work? The invisibility cloak reflects light into the camera and to cut long story short, it means if someone is trying to take a photo using flash, they won’t be able to capture anything.

Gauri Khan wearing the invisibility cloak. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan wearing the invisibility cloak. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We don’t know whether fans are going to like this creation or not, but we will go ahead and say that it’s brilliant. His point of inventing these products is to make people realise the importance of privacy in everyone’s life.

For those who are not aware, Siddiqui also announced ISHU phone cases with its signature pattern. It works the same way, if you hold the case close to your face.

