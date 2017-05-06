When Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur worked pastels like a pro

Summer ready: (From L to R) Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Nimrat Kaur. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/sanjanabatra) Summer ready: (From L to R) Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Nimrat Kaur. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Summer heat can actually sap the energy out of you. Of course, lifestyle plays a major role in beating the heat but a lot also depends on the kind of clothes you wear. So imagine the plight of celebs with their never ending round of promotions and public appearances where it’s expected of them to put their best foot forward – after all they are the trendsetters.

This could all prove to be tricky, but one look at these celebs and you’ll know that they have mastered the art.

Parineeti Chopra

Recently, Parineeti Chopra was seen in a flouncy, off-shoulder floral dress by Pankaj & Nidhi. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra who curated this look styled it with neon heels from Call It Spring. Her make-up was kept simple with matte pink lips and winged smokey eyes. She looked amazing.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport in an unusual tunic top with a paneled one-shoulder which was cinched at the waist from her own collection ‘All About You’. The actress paired it with jeans, her signature Chanel tote and loafers.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur showed us that pinstripes can be really cool if you know how to wear them right. The actress was seen wearing an off-shoulder crop top and nude heels with paper bag waist pants. Her make-up was equally gorgeous with shimmery eyes and pink lips.

Shraddha Kapoor

At ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a summery blush pink floral print anarkali by Arpita Mehta. The Half Girlfriend actress managed to look good in it but we are not a fan of the bustline of the outfit. And as far as her make-up is concerned she kept it simple as usual with a dewy face and pink lips.

