When Aditi Rao Hydari redefined glamour in a velvet off-shoulder gown

Ever since its introduction in the fashion scene, velvet has been a favourite with celebs. Over the years, we have seen the most glamorous women worldwide flaunting their curves in velvet outfits. Although previously, it was mostly associated as part of winter fashion, it has gradually become a part of the summer wardrobe as well. From dresses to jumpsuits and lehengas, many of our B-town fashionistas have been spotted in them. Recently, we spotted Aditi Rao Hydari wearing a velvet gown by designer Namrata Joshipura and to our delight, the actor looked like a million bucks in it.

While attending the Times Retail Icon Awards 2018 in Mumbai, Hydari opted for an off-shoulder, long sleeve, body-hugging gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised the outfit with a black embellished choker and black strappy heels. We think the Bhoomi actor’s outfit was a beautiful balance of charm and elegance.

We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo as well. A dewy make-up palette with a little blush, winged eyes and nude pink lips added a refreshing touch to her look. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, styled in a centre-parted manner.

Hydari’s velvet ensemble reminded us of Manushi Chhillar, who was spotted wearing a raspberry-coloured velvet pantsuit from Lola by Suman B last month, during her visit to Indonesia. The wrap-over styled top was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing.

With velvets already being sported by Chhillar and Hydari at the beginning of this year, we hope our Bollywood actors will be seen sporting this fabric more often.

