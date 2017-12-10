Swap capes for dupattas and jazz up the nudes: 5 celeb-inspired wedding fashion trends

Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Shraddha Kapoor give us style inspirations in these wedding lehengas. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, egupta, shraddhakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Shraddha Kapoor give us style inspirations in these wedding lehengas. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, egupta, shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

Confused what to wear to your friend’s wedding festivities? Though lehenga-choli is the traditional dress for wedding extravaganzas, it can get pretty boring to wear them at every function. However, we have just the thing that will spark up your fashion monotony and make for some memorable fashion moments during the festivities!

Bollywood divas like Karisma Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Shraddha Kapoor show us the trendiest styles that can glam up wedding lehengas without putting in too much effort or expense.

Ditch the dupatta

Karisma Kapoor shows us a chic way to swap the dupatta with a cape. Though the actor’s lehenga was a glittery number, we like how she opted for a subtle colour like grey to balance out the embellishments. Going with a cape to match the work on her lehenga, she looked elegant.

Jazz up the nudes

Though nude tones can be tricky to pull off, they look lovely if styled the right way. Shruti Hassan has a tried and tested lesson for us in her pastel-toned lehenga skirt paired with a beautiful rose-embroidered dupatta. The heavy dupatta made sure that there was nothing bland about the subtle-hued outfit and the actor added another pop of colour with her tasselled red earrings. See here.

If you’d rather go for an overall nude tone, then you can accessorise with chic jewellery like Parineeti Chopra did. The actor offset the pastel tones of her outfit with gold jhumkis and dewy make-up and we think she looked pretty.

Give traditional a twist

There’s something satisfying about wearing red to a wedding but it doesn’t have to be tedious. Esha Gupta shows us a fusion style of wearing the traditional colour. Add a hint of sultriness to your attire by pairing the lehenga skirt with a crop top. You can wear the skirt low-waist to keep up the glam quotient.

Shrug into a shirt

If you are tired of the blouses and crop-tops, then Sridevi shows us a gorgeous way to style a lehenga skirt with a shirt. Keep the skirt really heavy and pair it with a basic black shirt. A heavy dupatta will round out the look nicely. One can also opt for smokey eyes to complement the dramatic look.

Neha Dhupia shows us how to team a blouse with a shrug and we think her style game is on point and makes for an attractive appearance.

Bring out the bling

Who doesn’t love to dress up? If you are not into keeping it toned down, Shraddha Kapoor’s Payal Singhal outfit is just the thing for you. Ignoring the traditional red and pink hues, the actor chose a navy-blue lehenga and we like how the deep-hues were set off nicely by the golden floral embellishments on her outfit. Going with a dewy sheen, the actor was refreshing and we like the effortless messy chignon she styled her hair into.

