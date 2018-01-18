Men can ditch the jutti and opt for brogues for their wedding

Time to ditch jutti for brogues. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Time to ditch jutti for brogues. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Sunil Mehra, Founder and Designer at Sunil Mehra and Ambud Sharma, Founder of Ligo Group/ Escaro Royale, have shared style tips:

* Embroidery and prints: The 2017/18 wedding season isn’t that much about the fabrics as much as bold textures. Textures are making exceptional style statements. Heavy embroidery is in and so are loud prints. The floral designs are back this season. The pink floral sherwanis to heavy gold floral bandhgalas are the taste of this season.

* Sherwanis: A short kurta with a Patiala salwar or a dhoti that is loose at the thigh and tapers at the calves, is the ideal attire for wedding functions. When going with classic churidar, mocassins and brogues work wonders for the outfit.

* Footwear: The juttis are out; fashion leather European footwear is in Move over the traditional black justice, and make way for the European style statement. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is where the “fusion” starts.

Men are preferring the burnish brogues, the croc-leather textures and the hybrid combo footwear to add that class and style to the generally traditional outfit.

* Bandhgala Jacket: An embroidered bandhgala jacket looks exquisite and offers a number of styles. A bandhgala jacket opens the door to experiments. Team it up with a classic black kurta and accessorise it with jewels, cuff-pins or a stone studded brooch.

* Accessorise it: Today, there is number of accessories options that are available for men. Where a turban will immediately bring the festive vibes to your dull outfit, stylish aviators at a day function will look cool. Another option could be a shimmery, colourful or a patterned stole for a more suave look.

Men are also adding glitter to traditional clothing using lapel pins, chiffon and satin pocket squares and audaciously flaunting floral pins.

Belt buckles have gone gold and so have the embroidery of the wallets. The angarakha and badhgalas are being enlightened with the glitter from men’s jewellery – be it subtle chains or heavy pearls.

* Play with shades: Gone are the days when only golden was considered as a customary colour code for weddings. A pop of red, green or a vibrant blue is what you need to incorporate into your styling. The colours are indeed festive and will take away the gloomy blues from your mood.

But one should always take care of not exploding colours in the outfit. Balancing is very important when playing with shades. Don’t shy away from colours like blue, purple and pink through the gold, black and white are still the ultimate kings.

The bandhgalas, angarakhas and sherwanis are being worn with beautiful stoles spreading from shoulder to the end of the right arm in the traditional way. These stoles are heavily embroidered and generally velvet or high-weave cotton blended in wood.

* Mix it up: The 2017/18 season has seen lots of fusion – bandhagalas with slim-cut trousers with European footwear and royal accessories. There is no set pattern to what the imagination can bring to the table this season – work your colour with the bold patterns – mix it up with traditional and international tastes.

