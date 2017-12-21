We would love to get our hands on Malaika Arora’s metallic jacket this party season

Malaika Arora looks ravishing in a bodycon dress paired with a metallic jacket. (Source: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial) Malaika Arora looks ravishing in a bodycon dress paired with a metallic jacket. (Source: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

There’s no doubt that Malaika Arora can ace just about any look – be it a white shirt dress or turning up the heat in a red pantsuit. Recently, on the sets of India’s Next Top Model, the beauty once again made hearts flutter in a custom-made Nikita Jaisinghani ensemble.

Wearing a beige colour bodycon dress, she instantly glammed up her look with a metallic longline jacket. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit was accessorised with a sculptured necklace from Manifest Design and a pair of pointed toe heels. Neutral make-up and a ponytail rounded out her look.

Even in the past, Arora has given us style lessons on how to nail a blingy jacket, when she teamed the Gucci bomber with an all-white ensemble.

Not only Arora, other B-town fashionistas like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have also given us inspiring metallic looks in the past.

Anushka Sharma paired a shiny pantsuit with a pastel velvet tank from H&M and a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. We think she looked lovely!

Kapoor paired her colourful holographic bomber jacket with a pleated skirt and a grey T-shirt.

Kriti Sanon opted for a sequinned jacket from Topshop paired with blingy sneakers from Alberto Toressi, which she teamed beautifully with a mustard top and a pair of blue distressed denims from G-Star.

Apart from B-town ladies, Ranveer Singh too glammed up his all-white outfit by adding some shine with a metallic silver jacket from Cheap Monday.

Ranveer Singh in a silver metallic jacket. (Source: File Photo) Ranveer Singh in a silver metallic jacket. (Source: File Photo)

