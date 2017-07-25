We usually love Priyanka Chopra’s style but her latest airport look isn’t flattering at all

Priyanka Chopra in a navy strapless outfit from Turquoise and Gold on her return from Maldives. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Priyanka Chopra in a navy strapless outfit from Turquoise and Gold on her return from Maldives. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

The past few days has been really interesting for fashion fans of Priyanka Chopra. Her easy-breezy vacation style was really impressive, especially with the bright solid coloured orange maxi that she rocked and the matching black and white separates she wore to channelise holiday vibes. But every vacation has to end and when the Quantico star returned from Maldives sporting a healthy tan, we were not really impressed with her fashion choice.

Looks like the 35-year-old was trying to exude boho charm in a navy strapless outfit from Turquoise and Gold and a cape from Bungalow 8 but sadly, she failed to deliver. Also, those chunky block heels did nothing to complement her look.

However, we like her sun-kissed make-up with a coral lip shade and her tousled hair.

But it was not long before she stunned us again – trust this lady to bounce back! While up and about in New York, she left us wanting for more with two winning looks. The first one is a beautiful floral playsuit from Australian fashion label Nicholas.

The details on this pastel number like the flared sleeves and hemline are too good to ignore and we love the summery vibe to it. We think she looked absolutely diva-licious with the muted make-up, wind-swept hair, nude pumps and that killer attitude of hers.

The second look was also quite interesting with the lady in a plaid romper which she wore with flats. We think it’s perfect for days when you want to keep it simple but still look good.

Here too, she went for casually tousled her with soft waves and nude make-up. We totally approve.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

