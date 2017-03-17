We need to move forward to the west with our craft: Designer Nikasha Tawadey

Resort, evening and bridal styles are the specialties of Tawadey’s fashion house, and they are made with quality natural fabrics, intricate embroideries and thoughtful detailing. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Resort, evening and bridal styles are the specialties of Tawadey’s fashion house, and they are made with quality natural fabrics, intricate embroideries and thoughtful detailing. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Indian designers have an “amazing source available in the form of textile and handloom”, says designer Nikasha Tawadey. She feels it is important to promote this uniqueness in the west.

“Any country, business or brand will only produce the product that is unique to the world and one they can home grow easily — they would require easy access, plentiful raw material, skilled know how and a creative mind to produce the final product.

“With our textile and handloom industry, we have this amazing rare source available to us and we need to move forward to the west with our craft. We have the added advantage of having textiles that no other country can ever produce, forget replicate,” the designer told IANS on the sidelines of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2017.

Established in 2006, her brand Nikasha has over the years carved a niche by offering contemporary, luxurious prêt and couture with a distinct house signature and an inherent Indianness that celebrates handcrafted traditions.

Resort, evening and bridal styles are the specialties of Tawadey’s fashion house, and they are made with quality natural fabrics, intricate embroideries and thoughtful detailing.

Apart from showcasing at Indian runways, the brand’s seasonal lines have also found a presence at international fashion platforms including Shanghai Fashion Week and Coterie New York. Now the designer is looking to expand.

“We are ready to expand and make our product available all over the world to as many women as possible. we will be expanding our reach with our demi-couture collections in various markets like Britain, UAE and US that have always shown interest in Nikasha over the years. Launching our online portal was the first step in this direction,” she said.

With her show at AIFW, she is ready to take another step in the direction.

“After a decade in this industry, we have progressed to call the brand demi-couture, an amalgamation of our well- researched inspiration mixed with fine craftsmanship, yet with a ready-to-wear vibe,” said the designer.

For her show, the designer’s collection is adorned by chintz prints.

“It’s a contextual representation of inspiration picked up from the Victorian era and coromandel prints. Silhouettes are a revival of our signature styles like draped skirts, dhoti saris, ruffled tops, long or short dresses and capes.

“All garments have a play of print on print, hand-woven fabrics and intricate embroideries using silk organza applique, French knots and handcrafted tassels,” said the designer.

A mix of colours like ivory, coral and tones of pink dominate the range.

With a career that has seen the industry evolving, Tawadey has a word of advice for upcoming designers.

“Have a point of view when you design and remain consistent,” she said, adding that there is a good and bad side of every world.

“These are just reverse sides of a coin, just as yin and yang. We have finally woken up to the splendour of hand-woven fabrics much like its other side — hand embroidery, which enjoys unparalleled popularity. So, if we mix these two, you get the perfect storm,” she said.

