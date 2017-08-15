We love Jhanvi Kapoor’s ruffled Zimmermann dress, but her night out style lacks the much needed zing

Jhanvi Kapoor in Zimmermann for mom Sridevi’s birthday dinner. (Source: Instagram/jhanvikapoor) Jhanvi Kapoor in Zimmermann for mom Sridevi’s birthday dinner. (Source: Instagram/jhanvikapoor)

The last time we saw a Bollywood celeb making quite an impact in a Zimmermann outfit was Priyanka Chopra during her famous meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Berlin in a beautiful floral knee-length number. Sure, the Quantico star received a lot of flak for her choice of dress but we loved it. This time around, it’s a different dress from the Australian luxury brand that has caught our eyes and it was flaunted by none other than the budding fashionista of Bollywood, Jhanvi Kapoor. One look at her and you would know that it’s actually true when we say that she created quite a wave with her lovely ruffled appearance.

The celebrity kid chose the pastel print silk ruffle detail dress with an asymmetrical hemline for an outing to celebrate her mom Sridevi’s birthday. We think she pulled it off well with a pair of metallic grey ankle strap heels and a tiny beige Celine bag. But we wish she would have added a little more zing to her look.

We don’t have a problem with her wild tousled hair, in fact, it makes for a good change from the poker straight or wavy hair which she usually sports but instead of the soft pink lip shade, she could have gone for a pop of bright colour to complement the soft hue and vintage print of the dress. Also, it would have done her good to style it with a pair of statement earrings. Minus these elements, the look actually tends to lean more on the boring side. Moreover, it just makes her look older than her age.

What do you think about her night out style? Let us know in the comments below.

