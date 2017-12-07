Top Stories

We love denims, but Sridevi’s outfit misses the mark BIG time

Attending the lavish party thrown by industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, Sridevi went horribly wrong with her outfit. Even though she looked pretty neck-up, we think her choice for the evening can be easily given a miss.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 7, 2017 10:25 pm
sridevi, sridevi in denim, sridevi fashion, sridevi clothes, sridevi bonny kapoor, celeb fashion, bizarre fashion, Indian express, Indian express news Though we appreciate the effort Sridevi put in to stand out, the outfit somehow failed to create the right kind of buzz. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Top News

Veteran actor Sridevi has often left us fawning over her with her impeccable sense of style. However, this time the diva missed the mark by a huge margin. While attending the Ambani bash to welcome the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Mumbai, the actor stepped out with her husband Boney Kapoor wearing a denim dress that made us cringe. While, denim is one fabric that has been in fashion for ages and is actually difficult to go wrong with it, the dress she wore, in all honesty, is nothing short of a disaster.

Clad in an all-over denim outfit by Alberta Ferretti, the attire did nothing to accentuate her curves. The bulky jacket design with metallic buttons added extra volume, and it looked quite odd with the narrow A-line of the skirt. Apart from the inharmonious attire, the massive golden motif failed to add the intended glamour. Check out the pictures here:

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

 

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Though, we appreciate the effort the actor has put to pep-up her outfit with a Chanel metallic structured sling bag along with pointed golden heels and matching earrings, the overall look of the outfit was plain off.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News