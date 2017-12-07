We love denims, but Sridevi’s outfit misses the mark BIG time

Though we appreciate the effort Sridevi put in to stand out, the outfit somehow failed to create the right kind of buzz. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Though we appreciate the effort Sridevi put in to stand out, the outfit somehow failed to create the right kind of buzz. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Sridevi has often left us fawning over her with her impeccable sense of style. However, this time the diva missed the mark by a huge margin. While attending the Ambani bash to welcome the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Mumbai, the actor stepped out with her husband Boney Kapoor wearing a denim dress that made us cringe. While, denim is one fabric that has been in fashion for ages and is actually difficult to go wrong with it, the dress she wore, in all honesty, is nothing short of a disaster.

Clad in an all-over denim outfit by Alberta Ferretti, the attire did nothing to accentuate her curves. The bulky jacket design with metallic buttons added extra volume, and it looked quite odd with the narrow A-line of the skirt. Apart from the inharmonious attire, the massive golden motif failed to add the intended glamour. Check out the pictures here:

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Though, we appreciate the effort the actor has put to pep-up her outfit with a Chanel metallic structured sling bag along with pointed golden heels and matching earrings, the overall look of the outfit was plain off.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

