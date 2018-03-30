We love denim-on-denim fashion trend, but Rani Mukerji’s look is a complete disaster; see pics

Rani Mukerji’s all-denim look failed to hit the mark. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji’s all-denim look failed to hit the mark. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Denim-on-denim has been one of the hottest trends ever since it was introduced in the world of fashion. While Sonam Kapoor showed how to nail an all-denim power dressing in a pair of slit bell bottoms teamed with a top and a matching long blazer, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave tutorials on how to keep it comfy yet ultra-chic while channeling casual airport looks. But, it can also be quite tricky and can make for a fashion faux pas if not worn the right way and Rani Mukerji’s latest look is proof!

The actor, who was spotted at the success party of her recently released movie Hichki, was seen in a pair of white wash distressed jeans teamed with a white camisole. She further styled it with a crop denim jacket from Philipp Plein featuring distressed rolled-up sleeves and quirky captions on the shoulders. To top it all, she combined it with a pair of tan boots which had white heels and a tie-detailing. Although we love her denim jacket and the boots as separate pieces, when put together it is a complete mismatch.

Rani Mukerji at the Hichki success party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji at the Hichki success party. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

After doing a bit of research, we found that the denim jacket has been priced at 1840 euros which amounts to Rs 1.4 lakh (approximately).

Apart from her outfit, her make-up and hairstyle were equally bland. A neutral make-up shade with nude pink lips and almost nude eyes combined with a puffy hairdo did nothing to save her look.

Rani Mukerji teamed her all-denim look with a pair of tan boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji teamed her all-denim look with a pair of tan boots. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Looking back, Mukerji’s sartorial choices have more often than not been a fashion disaster. Remember her green number by Red Valentino featuring a cut-work detail all over?

Or the times we thought she should drop hot pink from her list?

Rani Mukerji in hot pink. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji in hot pink. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

