We like the earthy hues of Rani Mukerji’s outfit, but her mix-and-match game could have been better

Rani Mukerji wears a brown and tan outfit on the sets of Vogue BFFs. Source: nehadhupia/Instagram) Rani Mukerji wears a brown and tan outfit on the sets of Vogue BFFs. Source: nehadhupia/Instagram)

Of late, Rani Mukerji seems to be having more fashion misses than hits. From her hot pink lehenga to her bright pink sweater, both looks went horribly wrong, and we honestly think that it’s about time she hires a new stylist! The actor who is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with the movie Hichki, picked out a mismatched outfit for the taping of an episode of Vogue BFFs with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, wearing a one-shoulder top with a pair of culottes.

The brown coloured, one-shoulder top from Tibi teamed with a pair of tan culottes couldn’t quite create a mark. Though separately, the top and culottes look nice, put together, it’s a complete mismatch. We wish she would have picked something different, something more fun. The Blahnik sandals were kind of cute though.

However, we couldn’t find faults with her make-up and hairdo. The nude make-up, thickly-lined eyes and wavy side-parted hair rounded off her look well.

Check out the photos here:

What do you think about her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

