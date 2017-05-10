WATCH: Priyanka Chopra talks about Ralph Lauren’s ingenious hack for her Met Gala dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Priyanka Chopra wasn’t too excited about lugging around a 20ft train over dinner! (Source: priyankanetwork/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra wasn’t too excited about lugging around a 20ft train over dinner! (Source: priyankanetwork/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra turned heads and created headlines with what is now being touted as the dress with the longest train ever. After all 20ft of train ain’t a joke. The Quantico star’s attire may have been called an Inspector Gadget-inspired confection, but Ralph Lauren did what the designer does best – create clothes that generate a lot of buzz.

The very detective-like belted, double-breasted front and thigh-high slit showing off black low-calf heeled booties worked wonders for the Baywatch star, but what intrigued people a lot more was when she posted a picture of hers heading out to the Met Gala after-party – sans that gargantuan train!

Yes! The whole thing was actually detachable, making it totally easy for the star to chill out at the after party. Captioning the picture, “Ingenious design by @RalphLauren and thank god for it!! Imagine the 20 foot train at the after party lol ??! #SpotTheDifference #wardrobeHacks #TheCaseOfTheMissingTrain #inspectorGadget or #Sherlockholmes”, Chopra had instagrammed a fun take on being called a detective multiple times by the fashion media.

Well, at her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yet again, the talk show host brought up the topic of the missing train, and Chopra laughingly explained that the whole wardrobe hack came about just three days before gala night! Apparently, Chopra had a moment of panic on a flight between Mumbai to New York about what would happen to the 20ft train at dinner. So she called her people, who called Ralph Lauren’s people and tonnes of people called other tonnes of people and then someone came up with the idea of making a short mini under the trench-coat dress!

